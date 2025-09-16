ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Rains: Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Dehradun, Several Missing

A bridge gets washed away following heavy rains, near Fun Valley and Uttarakhand Dental College on the Dehradun - Haridwar National Highway, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. ( PTI )

In a post on X, the CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to him over the phone regarding the situation and assured all possible assistance. Dhami said he was "personally inspecting the areas affected by heavy rainfall on the ground".

"Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places. Houses have suffered a lot. Government properties have been damaged, and the lives of the people are in disarray. All efforts are being made to normalise it. Many connecting routes have been cut off. The water level of the rivers has also increased a lot," Dhami said.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was on the ground monitoring the relief and rescue operation, said due to the heavy rains last night, all the rivers in the Himalayan state were in spate and cloud bursts had occurred in many places.

Dehradun: Cloud bursts coupled with heavy overnight rains triggered flash floods at several places in Uttarakhand and damaged roads, houses and shops, and washed away bridges early on Tuesday, while many people are reported to have gone missing following the calamity.

Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman told PTI that damage has been reported from Sahastradhara and Mal Devta in Dehradun, and also from Mussoorie. Two to three people are said to be missing in Dehradun, and a death that has been reported from Mussoorie is being verified, he said.

A temple partially submerged following heavy rains, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (PTI)

Residents of Majhara village were on the road, having survived what they called a landslide that hit their dwellings early in the morning. They claimed that some people have gone missing.

On Tuesday morning, several residents from Sahastradhara were seen shifting to safer places as floods caused severe damage to their houses and properties.

A portion of a road gets washed away after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, near Maldevta in Dehradun, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (PTI)

The locals said they felt like a mountain had collapsed during the night. "Around 11 pm, we heard a sound as if a mountain had fallen... In the morning, we got to know that our house had also been washed away... We took out as much stuff as we could from our house, but then the mountain behind our house collapsed, and three people got buried under it... Somehow, we saved ourselves," said a young resident of Sahastradhara.

Another resident said he was on duty last night when the flash floods occurred. "My children spent the night in the temple... For now, I'm shifting my family for safety... The roads have been totally damaged...," he said.

Wreckage of a vehicle lies amid mud and water after heavy rains triggered a cloudburst, in Dehradun, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (PTI)

Teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in the affected areas, while 300 to 400 people have been moved to safety, Disaster Management Secretary Suman said. Waterlogging in Tehri left people stranded at Geeta Bhawan, he said, adding that they were rescued. Also, a road in Nainital has been blocked by debris brought by a landslide triggered by heavy rain.

