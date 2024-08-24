ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Villagers Face Trouble Crossing Bridge Partially Washed Off Last Year In Doiwala

Doiwala (Uttarakhand): People of a hilly gram panchayat in Uttarakhand's Doiwala assembly constituency are having a tough time crossing the damaged bridge on Jakhan river, which was partially washed away last year.

The bridge built on Jakhan river in Sebuwala of Sindhwal village, a hilly Gram Panchayat of Doiwala assembly constituency, was washed away during the monsoons last year. Since then, villagers have been facing a lot of trouble commuting in the area.

Deputy District Magistrate Aparna Dhoundiyal said irrigation department officials will be sent to the spot to address the matter.

With the bridge being damaged, villagers have to resort to ropes to cross from one side of the river to the other. The process has become more risky since the water level of the riven has risen due to the rains.

The 12-metre-long CC bridge was built by the Jalgam department but it got damaged due to the rains and a portion of it fell into the river. Ever since then, the villagers have been demanding construction of this bridge. Villagers complained that till date, nothing has been done by the administration to improve the situation as they are crossing the river through the damaged bridge with the help of ropes. During the rainy season, the problem has increased more due to the rising river water level.