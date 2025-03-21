Uttarakhand: Village Head, Four Others Get One-Year Jail Term For Burning Caged Leopard Alive

Pauri: A Uttarakhand court has sentenced five people, including the then village head, to one-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 3,500 for their involvement in burning alive a caged leopard in the state's Pauri district.

On May 24, 2022, an angry mob set a caged leopard on fire in Saplodi village of Pabau block. Forest inspector Satish Chandra had lodged a written complaint to the police. On the orders of the SSP, the investigation of the case was handed over to Pabau police.

Chandra had written in the complaint that on May 15, 2022, a leopard had attacked a woman who had gone to the forest in Saplodi village and killed her. Thereafter, the forest department set up a cage in the area to catch the leopard. A leopard was trapped in the cage on 24 May 2022.

When the forest department officials and employees were taking the leopard trapped in the cage to the Nagdev Range office, Saplodi village head Anil Kumar and about 150 people from nearby Sarana and Kulmori villages snatched the leopard locked in the cage from the forest department employees and poured grass and petrol on the cage before burning the leopard alive. Based on this complaint, a case was registered against village head Anil Kumar, Sarita Devi, Kailash Devi and about 150 villagers of Saplodi, Sarana and Kulmori villages.

A case was registered against them for obstructing government work, attacking forest personnel and killing the leopard trapped in the cage. Also, legal proceedings were initiated against the accused.

The court of chief judicial magistrate of Pauri Laxman Singh has found the then village head Anil Kumar Negi, Devendra Singh, Sarita Devi, Bhuvaneshwari Devi and Kailash Devi guilty. The court ruled in case of nonpayment of the fine, the accused will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of 15 days.