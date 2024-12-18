ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand UCC Panel Head Wants Awareness Among Officials, Mass

Shatrughan Singh said biggest responsibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code or bringing it to the ground lies with officials at the Municipality level.

Uttarakhand UCC Panel Head Wants Awareness Among Officials, Mass
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced intentions to implement the UCC by November 9, aligning it with the state's 24th foundation day. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has begun preparations to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the first state in the country. The Uttarakhand Assembly passed the UCC Bill in February, and President Droupadi Murmu signed it on March 13, paving the way for Uttarakhand to potentially become the first state in India to enact the UCC.

A panel headed by the chairman of the implementation committee Shatrughan Singh prepared the draft. The draft was prepared taking considerations of various types of laws. Speaking about the bill, Singh said, "We have made a draft which will go for revision. Now the draft has gone to the Home Department which can amend it if required. If the state government seeks our opinion, we are ready for it. We have done our job, but the biggest responsibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code or bringing it to the ground lies with officers and employees at the Municipality level. Therefore, they have to fully understand this Uniform Civil Code provisions.”

According to him, training officials up to the village level is necessary. "People need to know each provision properly. There is no need for training of district magistrate and SP-level officials. There will be no direct involvement of police officers in this,” he added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced intentions to implement the UCC by November 9, aligning it with the state's 24th foundation day.

Uttarakhand Assembly approved the UCC addressing laws pertaining to marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. Subsequently, the Rules Making & Implementation Committee was established to outline the implementation of the UCC's provisions.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has begun preparations to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the first state in the country. The Uttarakhand Assembly passed the UCC Bill in February, and President Droupadi Murmu signed it on March 13, paving the way for Uttarakhand to potentially become the first state in India to enact the UCC.

A panel headed by the chairman of the implementation committee Shatrughan Singh prepared the draft. The draft was prepared taking considerations of various types of laws. Speaking about the bill, Singh said, "We have made a draft which will go for revision. Now the draft has gone to the Home Department which can amend it if required. If the state government seeks our opinion, we are ready for it. We have done our job, but the biggest responsibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code or bringing it to the ground lies with officers and employees at the Municipality level. Therefore, they have to fully understand this Uniform Civil Code provisions.”

According to him, training officials up to the village level is necessary. "People need to know each provision properly. There is no need for training of district magistrate and SP-level officials. There will be no direct involvement of police officers in this,” he added.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced intentions to implement the UCC by November 9, aligning it with the state's 24th foundation day.

Uttarakhand Assembly approved the UCC addressing laws pertaining to marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. Subsequently, the Rules Making & Implementation Committee was established to outline the implementation of the UCC's provisions.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNIFORM CIVIL CODEUCC PANEL HEAD ON AWARENESS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.