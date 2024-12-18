ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand UCC Panel Head Wants Awareness Among Officials, Mass

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government has begun preparations to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as the first state in the country. The Uttarakhand Assembly passed the UCC Bill in February, and President Droupadi Murmu signed it on March 13, paving the way for Uttarakhand to potentially become the first state in India to enact the UCC.

A panel headed by the chairman of the implementation committee Shatrughan Singh prepared the draft. The draft was prepared taking considerations of various types of laws. Speaking about the bill, Singh said, "We have made a draft which will go for revision. Now the draft has gone to the Home Department which can amend it if required. If the state government seeks our opinion, we are ready for it. We have done our job, but the biggest responsibility of implementing the Uniform Civil Code or bringing it to the ground lies with officers and employees at the Municipality level. Therefore, they have to fully understand this Uniform Civil Code provisions.”

According to him, training officials up to the village level is necessary. "People need to know each provision properly. There is no need for training of district magistrate and SP-level officials. There will be no direct involvement of police officers in this,” he added.