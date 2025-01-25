UCC Will Be Implemented In Uttarakhand On January 27: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is set to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, 2025, at 12.30 PM, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.
Preparations for the implementation are complete, with the portal for the UCC ready to be launched and officials trained for its rollout. The state government is finalising the last-minute details to ensure smooth implementation, officials said.
Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the importance of the UCC, stating that it aims to eradicate social evils like child marriage, polygamy, and discriminatory divorce practices while safeguarding the rights of women and children.
Key Provisions of Uttarakhand UCC
1. Marriage and Divorce:
- Polygamy will be completely banned, and only one marriage will be considered valid.
- Marriage registration will be mandatory, and an unregistered marriage will be deemed invalid.
- Without registration, couples will be ineligible for government benefits.
- Both husband and wife will have equal grounds for divorce.
- A second marriage will be prohibited while the first spouse is alive.
- The minimum age for marriage will be 21 years for boys and 18 years for girls across all religions.
- If one spouse changes their religion without the consent of the other, the aggrieved spouse will have the right to divorce and claim alimony.
2. Live-In Relationships:
- Couples in live-in relationships must register their status with the police.
- Full details of individuals in live-in relationships will be required.
- Children born in live-in relationships will have the same rights as biological children.
3. Inheritance and Property Rights:
- Sons and daughters will have equal inheritance rights across all religions and communities.
- Illegitimate children will be considered legitimate for property rights.
- After a person's death, their wife and children will share equal rights to the property.
- Children born out of live-in relationships will also have equal property rights.
- Unborn children will have their property rights protected.
4. Women's Rights:
- Muslim women will gain the right to adopt children.
- Practices like Halala and Iddat will be banned.
- A widow's compensation will also provide for her elderly parents if they lack support.
5. Child Welfare and Guardianship:
- Guardianship processes for orphaned children will be simplified.
- In cases of domestic disputes, custody of children may be granted to grandparents and custody of children under five years will remain with the mother.
6. Population Control:
- Provisions may be introduced to limit the number of children for population control.
Expected Changes After Implementation
CM Dhami said that UCC will not interfere with the culture, beliefs, or customs of any religion but will create a unified legal framework for all citizens.
He said that the new law will help curtail social evils like child marriage, polygamy, and gender discrimination while protecting the rights of children and women. It also ensures that both legitimate and illegitimate children are treated equally under inheritance laws.