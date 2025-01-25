ETV Bharat / state

UCC Will Be Implemented In Uttarakhand On January 27: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is set to be implemented in Uttarakhand on January 27, 2025, at 12.30 PM, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday.

Preparations for the implementation are complete, with the portal for the UCC ready to be launched and officials trained for its rollout. The state government is finalising the last-minute details to ensure smooth implementation, officials said.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised the importance of the UCC, stating that it aims to eradicate social evils like child marriage, polygamy, and discriminatory divorce practices while safeguarding the rights of women and children.

Key Provisions of Uttarakhand UCC

1. Marriage and Divorce:

Polygamy will be completely banned, and only one marriage will be considered valid.

Marriage registration will be mandatory, and an unregistered marriage will be deemed invalid.

Without registration, couples will be ineligible for government benefits.

Both husband and wife will have equal grounds for divorce.

A second marriage will be prohibited while the first spouse is alive.

The minimum age for marriage will be 21 years for boys and 18 years for girls across all religions.

If one spouse changes their religion without the consent of the other, the aggrieved spouse will have the right to divorce and claim alimony.

2. Live-In Relationships: