Uttarakhand Undertakes Verification Drive After Ration Cards Scam Comes To Fore

Dehradun: Startling revelations pertaining to a ration card scam have come to the fore in Uttarakhand, where it has been found that a large number of ineligible people were availing benefits meant for holders of white and pink ration cards. This has led to the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordering a verification drive of ration card holders.

There are three types of ration card holders in the state. Yellow ration cards are made for people of the above poverty line (APL) category with an annual income of more than Rs 5 lakhs per annum. White cards are meant for those enrolled under the State Food Scheme and whose monthly income is up to Rs 15000 per month. The pink cards are for those falling in the below poverty line (BPL) category. These cards are made under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, and the beneficiaries earn less than Rs 4000 per month.

The verification underway in the state is aimed at ensuring that only the needy and eligible people avail the benefits of white and pink ration cards. It was found that the limit of issuing these cards was exhausted in some districts, and the genuine beneficiaries were not getting the benefit.

It is learnt that the verification exercise has been completed to a large extent in the two districts in the plains. It was found that 3332 cardholders in Dehradun were ineligible and were wrongfully availing the benefits meant for the poor and the needy. They were using the white and pink ration cards to get the benefits under the food scheme meant for the poor.

A similar picture has emerged from the Udham Singh Nagar district, where it was found that 1742 persons were wrongfully availing the benefits with a white ration card, while the number of those using a pink card in this manner was found to be 179.