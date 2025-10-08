Uttarakhand Paper Leak Case: Probe Intensifies As Judicial Custody Of Accused Duo Extended
The CBI investigation into the UKSSSC paper leak case awaits Centre's approval for a CBI probe recommended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST
By Kirankant Sharma
Dehradun: The retired Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court appointed to oversee the investigation into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case on Wednesday held a public interaction at Dehradun to record statements in the case.
Retired justice UC Dhyani, who is overseeing the Special Investigation Team(SIT) probe in connection with the paper leak case, met aggrieved andidates, protesters, parents, and the general public in Dehradun. Retired Justice Dhyani, who replaced retired Justice BS Verma as the probe supervisor, assured that no culprit will be spared in the case. He stated that the Commission has recorded statements from dozens of people so far.
“The investigation of technical evidence is in its final stages. The investigation is proceeding with complete transparency. No culprit will be spared, regardless of their position or affiliation. No laxity will be tolerated,” retired Justice Dhyani told reporters.
Vikram Singh Rana, Secretary of the Inquiry Commission, also said that the investigation is being conducted with complete transparency. “Public trust is the Commission's foremost responsibility, and therefore, evidence is being thoroughly examined at every step,” he said.
Rana said that no laxity was being shown in the investigation process. He said that all suspects are being questioned, documents are being examined, and records related to examination centers are being thoroughly examined. The Commission will soon submit its report to the state government, containing detailed information on the entire matter, he added.
Amid the SIT investigation into the case, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved recommendation for a CBI investigation into the paper leak case. The recommendation is awaiting Centre's approval.
What Is The UKSSSC Paper Leak Case?
The case relates to the alleged paper leak in the September 21, 2025 undergraduate examination for various departments. Images of the alleged paper leak had surfaced online causing widespread outrage prompting the commission to register a case.
Ganesh Martolia, Chairman UKSSSC said that the new dates for the exams that were canceled on October 5th and 12th will be announced on October 9th.
Police have arrested two siblings—Khalid and his sister Sabia in connection with the case. A district court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the accused duo by another 14 days.
