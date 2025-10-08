ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Paper Leak Case: Probe Intensifies As Judicial Custody Of Accused Duo Extended

By Kirankant Sharma

Dehradun: The retired Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court appointed to oversee the investigation into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case on Wednesday held a public interaction at Dehradun to record statements in the case.

Retired justice UC Dhyani, who is overseeing the Special Investigation Team(SIT) probe in connection with the paper leak case, met aggrieved andidates, protesters, parents, and the general public in Dehradun. Retired Justice Dhyani, who replaced retired Justice BS Verma as the probe supervisor, assured that no culprit will be spared in the case. He stated that the Commission has recorded statements from dozens of people so far.

“The investigation of technical evidence is in its final stages. The investigation is proceeding with complete transparency. No culprit will be spared, regardless of their position or affiliation. No laxity will be tolerated,” retired Justice Dhyani told reporters.

Vikram Singh Rana, Secretary of the Inquiry Commission, also said that the investigation is being conducted with complete transparency. “Public trust is the Commission's foremost responsibility, and therefore, evidence is being thoroughly examined at every step,” he said.

Rana said that no laxity was being shown in the investigation process. He said that all suspects are being questioned, documents are being examined, and records related to examination centers are being thoroughly examined. The Commission will soon submit its report to the state government, containing detailed information on the entire matter, he added.