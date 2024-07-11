ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: UCC Report To Be Released On July 12

Dehradun: The research report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is likely to be released on July 12. It is expected that the UCC will be implemented in the state by the month of October.

The committee formed to prepare the UCC manual has almost completed work and the process to come up with the portal is in the final stage. After the UCC manual is ready, the state government will move forward towards implementing UCC in the state. Prior to which, the Uttarakhand government is going to make the UCC report public.

The committee constituted under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh to prepare the UCC manual will upload the report on the UCC website on Friday. The report will be available in both Hindi and English so that people can understand UCC.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Shatrughan Singh, chairman of the committee said that the UCC report will be made available to people tomorrow. Committee member and social worker Manu Gaur said many people are inquiring about the report while RTI queries were also sent in this regard.