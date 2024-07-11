Uttarakhand: UCC Report To Be Released On July 12

Dehradun: The research report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is likely to be released on July 12. It is expected that the UCC will be implemented in the state by the month of October.
The committee formed to prepare the UCC manual has almost completed work and the process to come up with the portal is in the final stage. After the UCC manual is ready, the state government will move forward towards implementing UCC in the state. Prior to which, the Uttarakhand government is going to make the UCC report public.
The committee constituted under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh to prepare the UCC manual will upload the report on the UCC website on Friday. The report will be available in both Hindi and English so that people can understand UCC.
While talking to ETV Bharat, Shatrughan Singh, chairman of the committee said that the UCC report will be made available to people tomorrow. Committee member and social worker Manu Gaur said many people are inquiring about the report while RTI queries were also sent in this regard.
Main provisions of UCC:
- With the implementation of UCC, child marriage, polygamy, divorce and such practises will be curbed
- Culture, beliefs and customs of a religion will not be affected by this law.
- UCC will protect child and women rights
- Registration of marriage will become mandatory. If registration is not done, then benefits of government facilities will not be available.
- Second marriage while the husband and wife are alive will be prohibited.
- Minimum age of marriage in all religions is 21 years for boys and 18 years for girls.
- If the husband or the wife changes religion without the consent of the other person, then the latter will have the right to divorce and get alimony.
- At the time of divorce or domestic dispute between husband and wife, the custody of a child, up to 5 years of age, will remain with its mother.
- Husband and wife will have equal right to divorce in all religions.
- Son and daughter will have equal property rights for all sections in all religions and communities.
- The practice of 'Halala' and 'Iddat' prevalent in the Muslim community will be banned.
- There will be no difference between legitimate and illegitimate children for property rights.
- Illegitimate children will also be considered biological children of that couple.
- After the death of a person, his wife and children will get equal rights in his property.
- The property rights of a child growing in the womb of a woman will be protected.
- Registration will be mandatory for live-in relationships.
- Children born during live-in will be considered legitimate children of that couple and entitled to all rights
Read more
Law Minister Hopeful About UCC Implementation, Says BJP-led Coalition Govt 'Strong'