Uttarakhand UCC Registration In Full Swing, 1,006 Names Enrolled Including Live-In Couples

Dehradun: Since the Uttarakhand government implemented the Uniform Civil Code on January 27 in the state, the topic has generated much interest among a large number of people who are showing interest in surfing the internet to gather as much information they can about the provisions of UCC.

Hundreds of people visit the government website every day for registration and other work. Not only this, information is also being sought about the live-in relationship registration. So far, three couples have registered themselves on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal.

According to officials, people, who are visiting the Uniform Civil Code portal are the ones who want to register their marriage. A maximum number of people checking the website include those who are announcing their marriages and their wills. From January 27 to February 12, as many as 1,006 people registered their marriage on the Uniform Civil Code portal. More than 65 people are registering their marriage every day.

The Uttarakhand government launched the UCC portal for the public during an event on January 27. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been the first person to get his marriage registered on the UCC portal. Since then, hundreds of people have been getting their names registered daily. Till now, this portal has been used the most for marriage registration. Whereas no one has registered their presence on the portal regarding a topic like divorce.

Under the provisions given in the portal regarding live-in relationships, three people have got themselves registered. However, the government maintained that the complete information of such people will be kept confidential and no information of the person registering on the portal or any other person will be shared with another person. Thirteen people have also registered the heir of their property in the portal so far. Through the portal, they have made it clear who will be the heir of all their property.

Speaking on UCC, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Even though people earlier opposed the Uniform Civil Code, they now understand how important it is for the state. We have not brought this law against anyone or to harass anyone. Rather, this law is for the convenience of the people. We are constantly appealing to the people to get complete information on this subject as soon as possible. For this, our department is also constantly going among the people."