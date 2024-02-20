Uttarakhand: Triple Talaq Case Registered in Dehradun

Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Police have registered a case against a man who allegedly divorced his wife by giving instant triple talaq in Vikasnagar in Dehradun. The woman filed a complaint at Sahaspur police station against her husband.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was also abused, assaulted and driven out of the house by her husband. She complained that her in-laws used to repeatedly harass her demanding more dowry from her parents. Based on her complaint, police have filed a case of dowry harassment against in-laws apart from a triple talaq case against her husband.

The woman told police that she got married to one Farman Ali, a resident of Teacher Colony under Sahaspur police station area. After marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for not giving them enough dowry and would beat and abuse her frequently, she complained.

The complainant further alleged that her husband had driven her out of the house after giving her instant triple talaq. After leaving her in-laws house, the woman has been staying at her parent's house.

Senior sub-inspector of Sahaspur police station, Bhuvan Chandra Pujari, said that a case of triple talaq has been registered against Farman Ali, woman's husband and a case of dowry harassment against his family members. Pujari said that the matter is being investigated and action will be taken as per the law.