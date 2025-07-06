Uttarakhand Town Tense After Minor Ragpicker Girl Body Found At Mining Plant

Doiwala: The recovery of the body of a minor ragpicker girl at a plant in Dehradun's Doiwala area evoked a public outcry with locals demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

On Sunday, hundreds of people blocked the Doiwala Chowk to seek speedy justice for the death. The police, who reached the spot, kept trying to convince the people. At the same time, a police team has been deployed on the spot to deal with the situation.

SP Rural Renu Lohani said police swung into action after receiving information that three girls had gone to the spot to collect garbage. The owner of whose land these girls had gone to tried to catch them to assess if they had come for theft or any other purpose, she said.

"When they tried to catch the girls, one of them ran away, but one girl came into their clutches. She was locked at the room by them before police were called in. By the time the police team reached there, locals said the girl had committed suicide," Lohani added.

The police reached the spot and took the body into their custody and sent it for postmortem. A case has been registered on the complaint of the family of the deceased. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against two people.

The 13-year-old girl was also a resident of Doiwala area and worked as a garbage picker. After the death came to light, the family members and members of Hindutva organisations launched a protest at the Doiwala police station. Doiwala Chowk was blocked for several hours. Given the ruckus, a heavy police force was deployed on the spot.

