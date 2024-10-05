ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Tourism Launches 'Mount Kailash Darshan' From Indian Soil

The five-day tour package includes a helicopter ride from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back with accommodation at KMVN or homestays. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The Tourism Department of the Uttarakhand government has launched the five-day ‘Mount Kailash Darshan from Indian Soil’ pilgrimage under which the devotees can now have the darshan of the holy Mount Kailash from the Old Lipulekh Peak in Uttarakhand.

The first batch of pilgrims of this package began the trip on Gandhi Jayanti and caught a glimpse of the majestic Mount Kailash, from Old Lipulekh Peak, along with Om Parvat on October 3. The Dhami government has appointed the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam to arrange for all facilities and oversee the logistics and other departments as required.

This five-day tour package also includes darshan of two other Dhams of Lord Shiva, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat (ॐ), both of which are present in Pithoragarh, a helicopter ride from Pithoragarh to Gunji and back with accommodation at KMVN or homestays.

Pithoragarh District Tourism Officer, Kirti Chandra Arya said that this package will become a boon for Shiva devotees globally. "This four-night and five-day package costs Rs 80,000 per individual. It includes a darshan of Mount Kailash, Mount Adi Kailash and Vyas Valley, Om Parvat and other pilgrimage sites," Arya said.