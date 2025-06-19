ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Toppers To Function As District Administrative And Police Heads For A Day

Uttarakhand CM has given directions to ensure toppers of class 10 and class 12 students get to function as DM and SP for a day.

Uttarakhand Toppers To Function As District Administrative And Police Heads For A Day
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST

Dehradun: In a bid to inculcate administrative experience and confidence among the youth, the Uttarakhand government plans to hand over the administrative and policing commands in the districts to the bright students of the state for a day.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given directions for preparing the list of toppers of class 10 and class 12 and ensure that these students get to function as the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police in their respective districts for a day.

Information gathered from the chief minister’s office revealed that this plan will be executed soon and it is quite possible that this year’s toppers will get the opportunity.

There have been similar experiments in other states where bright and special children have been provided a special experience of being in an administrative seat. But Uttarakhand is going ahead with it in a planned manner.

The government is also planning to organize special events around sanitation, revival and conservation of important aspects of the state’s culture and heritage including rivers, water bodies and cultural practices etc. An event ‘Nadi Utsav’ will be held very soon in all the districts where awareness campaigns will also be carried out. The purpose is to involve the common people, particularly the students in the environment conservation efforts.

