ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand To Showcase Chhapeli Dance Of Kumaon At Republic Day Parade In New Delhi

Almora: The famous Chhapeli folk dance of Kumaon division will be Uttarakhand's tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Chhapeli is a traditional Kumaoni dance that is generally performed during weddings and festivals.

Artists from the cultural city of Almora will showcase their skills on January 26. A total of 50 artists of the Sanskar Cultural Committee of Almora will perform on the occasion.

There are various genres of Kumaon's folk culture. Among which, Chhapeli is a traditional folk dance of the Kumaon region that is performed along with songs. This dance radiates happiness and rhythmic patterns are created by the dancers by clapping their hands and synchronising steps.

Prakash Bisht, a member of the committee said, artists selected for the event are being led by Lalit Mohan Bisht. Several rounds of rehearsals were held by the dancers, he said.