Uttarakhand To Revive 'Ghost Villages' As Vibrant Wedding Destinations

Dehradun: Uttarakhand, an increasingly popular wedding destination, is set for a facelift with the state government planning to transform the infamous ghost villages into wedding villages.

Ghost villages, a curse for the hill state, refer to a large number of villages that have become completely deserted due to widespread migration. People continuously migrated from the mountains in search of livelihood, better education and health facilities. However, now the Uttarakhand government is planning to populate these villages.

Many people settled in plain areas like Dehradun and Haridwar, while many others moved into cities like Delhi and Mumbai. As per official records, as of 2023, a total of 1,792 villages in Uttarakhand have been abandoned. There are more than 1700 such small and big villages in Garhwal and Kumaon of Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his visit to Uttarakhand a few months ago, said that the state is gifted with natural beauty, and it can be used to transform the place into a wedding destination.

In line with the prime minister's words, the state government is now planning to turn these ghost villages into wedding villages. The Uttarakhand government has assigned the Uttarakhand Infrastructure Development Board for this task.

According to Uttarakhand Infrastructure Development Board MD Meenakshi Sundaram, "Uttarakhand has already been recognised as a wedding destination. Now initiatives are being taken to populate the empty villages as well. Some villages will be developed in the initial phase".

The houses in these villages will see a facelift as part of the project. The colour of the public squares in the villages will also be changed. Every facility related to weddings will be provided in these villages. The project is expected to uplift the economy of the state.

In the first phase of the project, the state government is planning to develop 10 deserted villages. Priority will be given to those villages in the proximity of crowded districts. Villages with religious activities are also being given priority.

Villages around Rudraprayag and Ramnagar Corbett National Park of Kumaon will be identified and developed in the initial phase. Facilities such as drinking water, electricity, housing, and roads will also be enhanced here.

The state Tourism Minister, Satpal Maharaj, said that the government has been working in this direction for the last three years. "We have beautiful villages in the upper areas. But now, these villages remain deserted. The government's new initiative will promote reverse migration and create new employment opportunities," he said.

Satpal Maharaj said that facilities have been developed in Trijuginarayan, located in Rudraprayag district. "Trijuginarayan is a big wedding destination today. Many weddings take place here during the wedding season, which has increased employment in many nearby villages. Now, efforts are being made to connect some of the 1700 villages of Uttarakhand with wedding destinations," he added.