Uttarakhand Extends Minority Status To Non-Muslim Schools, Cong Says 'Unnecessary Move'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government is soon set to introduce Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025 that will extend minority status benefits to Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis. In the process it will abolish the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board, becoming the first state to bring such a law.

While the Opposition is questioning the move on various grounds, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has called it a historic move.

This Bill will be tabled in the monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Gairsain.

The state government under Pushkar Singh Dhami has claimed that its aim is to connect the minorities in Uttarakhand with higher education, whether they are Muslims or from other communities.

This Bill was placed before the state cabinet on August 17 and approved after discussion. It is being said that the move would bring all the minority educational institutions under one roof. Till now, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act 2016 and the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Act 2019 are in force in Uttarakhand which will now come under the new law.

Once passed, this Act will be implemented from the 2026 academic session. Under this, it will also be mandatory to study Gurumukhi and Pali languages in recognised minority institutions.

CM Dhami said, “With the formation of this Act, there will be complete transparency in the educational institutions of the minority communities. They will also get recognition easily after this. Along with this, the quality of education and the constitutional rights of minorities will be strengthened. Till now it has been seen that grants were misused in many educational institutions of the minorities. This too will be strictly monitored."]

The government has stated that there will be no restriction on religious education once the Act is implemented.

It will however be ensured that the education being imparted is as per the standards of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

After the implementation of the Act, all minority institutions will have to get recognition from a new regulatory authority which will not interfere in the work of the institutions in any way but will keep an eye on financial matters besides ensuring religious harmony.

The Congress has questioned the purpose behind the law terming it as an unnecessary exercise. Party’s state unit chief Karan Mahara said, “The state government is currently venting out its frustration over the defeat in the Panchayat elections. The government should instead focus on the development of the state.”

He further said that laws are being made to harass people. “The BJP does not have any concrete policy for appointing doctors in hospitals, teachers in schools, repairing roads, improving the economy, but it has an agenda to set the narrative of Hindu-Muslim. If the objective is to improve education, then what is the need to form a Board? They should have made such laws that improve the education system. This clearly shows that the BJP's objective is not right," he added.

The state spokesperson of the party Sujata Paul alleged, “The Dhami government is not refraining from creating Hindu-Muslim issues. The BJP has been constantly adopting such tactics as they feel that their chair is slipping away. The state government should fix the schools which are falling apart, where the future of children is being played with in the name of education and where there is a huge shortage of teachers. Instead, the BJP is harassing a community by bringing such Acts.”

Islamic expert Khurshid Ahmed has listed the flaws in the move calling it a violation of Article 30 (a). He said there is already a Minority Commission in the country which recognises the educational institutions. “But the dissolution of the Madrasa Board and the creation of a new Act or Authority by the state government is not right in any case," he said.

Lauding the move, BJP's Rudraprayag legislator Bharat Singh Chaudhary said, “Till now the Muslim community enjoyed the status of a minority but now the state government has taken a big step to accord this status to other communities on the same lines along with increasing the quality of education in their educational institutions. This is positive thinking of the state government and its results will be far-reaching,” he said adding, the Act will benefit all the communities.

The chairman of Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Mufti Shamoon Qasmi said that the minorities and especially the people from the Muslim community will benefit immensely in the coming times.

“It will not have any impact on our religious beliefs and education. With the formation of this Act, children from the Muslim community will also be able to get big jobs including IAS and IPS in the coming days," he said.

There were two major decisions taken at the cabinet meeting on Sunday. The first pertained to extending the time period for registering marriage under the Uniform Civil Code 2024 free of cost till January 26, 2026.

The second was on establishing a regulatory body to replace the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board.