Uttarakhand: Three Of Family Killed In Cloudburst In Tehri; Two Children Die In House Collapse In Haridwar

Tehri/Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Three of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Tehri district of Uttarakhand while two children were buried to death after a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Haridwar district of the state, officials said on Thursday.

Three Of Family Killed In Cloudburst in Tehri: An official said that a cloudburst struck a residential house at Saroli Tok of Jakhaniyali in Tehri district leaving a couple and their son dead in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Prasad, 50, his wife Neelam Devi, 45 and their 28-year-old son Vipin.

The official said that soon after the cloudburst, a SDRF rescue team was rushed to the spot which retrieved the family members from underneath the debris, but the couple had died by then. Injured Vipin was found in a ditch about 200 meters below the rescue site from where he was rescued and taken to Pilkhi Hospital.

Doctors at the Pilkhi Hospital referred Vipin to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment, but he succumbed on way to the hospital as per the official.



Hotel Washed Away: Besides the tragic death of three of a family, the cloudburst in Nautar Gadera near Jakhaniyali area of the district damaged the culvert connecting Ghansali-Chirbitiya motorway in Muyalgaon and washed away many vehicles.

District Disaster Management Officer Tehri Brijesh Bhatt said that relief and rescue operation is going on.