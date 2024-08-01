Uttarakhand: Three Of Family Killed In Cloudburst In Tehri; Two Children Die In House Collapse In Haridwar

Tehri/Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Three of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Tehri district of Uttarakhand while two children were buried to death after a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Haridwar district of the state, officials said on Thursday.
Three Of Family Killed In Cloudburst in Tehri: An official said that a cloudburst struck a residential house at Saroli Tok of Jakhaniyali in Tehri district leaving a couple and their son dead in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Bhanu Prasad, 50, his wife Neelam Devi, 45 and their 28-year-old son Vipin.
The official said that soon after the cloudburst, a SDRF rescue team was rushed to the spot which retrieved the family members from underneath the debris, but the couple had died by then. Injured Vipin was found in a ditch about 200 meters below the rescue site from where he was rescued and taken to Pilkhi Hospital.
Doctors at the Pilkhi Hospital referred Vipin to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment, but he succumbed on way to the hospital as per the official.
Hotel Washed Away: Besides the tragic death of three of a family, the cloudburst in Nautar Gadera near Jakhaniyali area of the district damaged the culvert connecting Ghansali-Chirbitiya motorway in Muyalgaon and washed away many vehicles.
District Disaster Management Officer Tehri Brijesh Bhatt said that relief and rescue operation is going on.
Tragedy Strikes Haridwar Family: The inclement weather also heralded tragedy to a family at Bhauri Dera village under Bahadarabad police station limits of Haridwar.
Haridwar District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said that the roof of Mohabbat alias Kala's house collapsed due to rain and 11 people present in the house got buried. They were rescued and taken out of the house. However 10-year-old Aas Mohammad and 8-year-old Nagma died on the spot due to the roof collapse while 9 people were injured, he said. The injured have been taken to GD Hospital.
Landslide In Mussoorie: Meanwhile, a massive landslide occurred on Wednesday evening near the Kolu farm on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road in Mussoorie which led to the closure of the road leaving scores of vehicles stranded.
CM Dhami Reviews Disaster Preparedness: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the Disaster Management Secretary over the phone late on Wednesday night and sought information about the affected areas and the status of relief and rescue operations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the district administration, NDRF and SDRF teams to remain alert for any emergency. The devotees traveling to Kedarnath Dham have been taken to a safe place.
MET Issues Red Alert For Next 48 Hours: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain at many places in the state for the next 48 hours. He has appealed to the people of the state not to leave their homes unnecessarily.