Bridge Collapses After Landslide In Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Eyewitness Recounts Terrifying Sight

Chamoli: A major landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday caused severe damage to a suspension motor bridge which connected Govindghat with Hemkund Sahib.Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

This morning, the suspension bridge collapsed under the impact of large boulders which fell from the nearby hill in Govindghat. As a result, communication to several pilgrimage and tourist spots like Pulna, Ghangaria, Bhyundar, Hemkund Sahib, and the Valley of Flowers has been completely cut-off.

The incident has triggered panic among the locals as it was the only motor bridge connecting Hemkund Sahib with rest of the Chamoli district. This bridge was built over Alaknanda river near Govindghat Gurudwara. Many people who rely on the bridge are now stranded. Communication to Bhyundar-Pulna village has also been cut off from Joshimath.

Receiving information, Joshimath SDM Chandra Shekhar Vashisht reached Govindghat and took stock of the situation.

"This morning, a landslide occurred in Govindghat area. This left a PWD bridge damaged, and the route was disconnected. There are concerns for Pulna village which houses 200-250 people. A team of administration has left for the spot with engineers and doctors. Priority is to establish a walking path for the residents so that basic amenities like food, healthcare and satellite phones can be facilitated to them," informed Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari.

"Yatra would begin in May. To construct a permanent bridge before the Yatra, the department concerned has reached the spot to assess the damage. They will come up with a solution by this evening, and accordingly restoration work would begin," he added.

It Became Completely Dark All Around

A local, who was witness to this landslide, narrated how the area turned dark after the boulders fell from the hill. "No one could understand what exactly was happening. Within a few moments, the entire bridge was damaged. The landslide left large debris scattered all around. As a result, movement to the nearby villages has been completely disrupted," he said.