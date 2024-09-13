ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Stray Dogs At Corbett Tiger Reserve To Be Vaccinated Against Deadly Canine Distemper Virus

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), authorities at the tiger reserve of the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand are preparing to vaccinate stray dogs within a radius of 2 km of the tiger reserve against the deadly canine distemper virus.

PCCF Wildlife at Corbett Tiger Reserve, Sameer Sinha while talking to ETV Bharat, saidt that dogs carry many types of diseases, which can pose a threat to tigers.

"Therefore, to prevent this, stray dogs will be identified and efforts will be made to keep wildlife away from the danger of the virus by giving them vaccines against the canine distemper virus," Sinha said.