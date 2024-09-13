Uttarakhand: Stray Dogs At Corbett Tiger Reserve To Be Vaccinated Against Deadly Canine Distemper Virus

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), authorities at the tiger reserve of the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand are preparing to vaccinate stray dogs within a radius of 2 km of the tiger reserve against the deadly canine distemper virus.
PCCF Wildlife at Corbett Tiger Reserve, Sameer Sinha while talking to ETV Bharat, saidt that dogs carry many types of diseases, which can pose a threat to tigers.
"Therefore, to prevent this, stray dogs will be identified and efforts will be made to keep wildlife away from the danger of the virus by giving them vaccines against the canine distemper virus," Sinha said.
The drive to vaccinate stray dogs at the Corbett Tiger Reserve is part of a pilot project funded by the central government and executed by the National Mission for Himalayan Studies of the Government of India aimed at boosting wildlife in the country.
The vaccination drive will be jointly carried out by the Corbett Tiger Reserve, the Veterinary Department of Uttarakhand government and Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) located in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.
Significantly, Canine distemper is a contagious viral disease that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs. A large number of other species including tigers are also affected by the virus.
