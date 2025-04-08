ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Forms 4-Member Team To Stop Heli Service Frauds During Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has come up with an elaborate plan to prevent devotees from getting duped while booking helicopter services during the Char Dhar Yatra.

To begin with, a four-member team has been set up in the cyber police station for closely monitoring the social media. Also, the team will generate awareness so that devotees do not fall prey to any kind of fraud. Instructions have been given to close down fake websites that may be operating in the name of Kedarnath heli services for Char Dham Yatra.

SSP STF Navneet Bhullar said a team of four officers has been formed in the cyber police station under the supervision of CO Ankush Mishra. This team will constantly monitor fake websites on the Internet and advertising pages and posts on social media so that these can be closed down immediately.

"Instructions have also been given to close all fake websites and online drive will be taken for generating awareness. If anyone is cheated in the name of booking helicopter tickets, a case will be registered," Bhullar said.

People from across the country participate in the Char Dham Yatra but several devotees are duped on the pretext of securing tickets for Kedarnath helicopter services. Cyber ​​​​thugs take thousands of rupees per person in the name of booking fake helicopter services.

In 2023, more than 40 such cases were registered in different police stations. By June 2024, 85 fake websites and 45 fake Facebook accounts were closed down. These websites and social media pages displayed advertisements related to booking helicopter services. Devotees booked helicopter services through fake websites and Facebook pages and finally ended up with fake tickets.