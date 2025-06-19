Uttarakhand STF Arrests Mastermind Of Stock Investment Fraud Worth Crores

Dehradun: Uttarakhand STF have arrested a fraudster from Delhi who cheated a doctor in the name of investment in the stock market, officials said on Thursday.

The accused Sushil Kumar, a resident of South West Delhi was nabbed by the STF. One mobile phone, one Aadhar card, a PAN card, 9 debit cards, 6 SIM cards, a cheque have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

The fraudster used social media platforms to deceive the victim doctor. A fake app was registered on the Play Store to carry out the fraud. It has been learnt that transactions worth crores of rupees have taken place in just a few months in the bank accounts used by the accused for fraud.

The Case

The victim doctor, a resident of Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar had lodged a complaint in March 2025 that in February 2025 he received a message from an unknown number on WhatsApp with the person luring him to earn huge profits by online investments in the stock market. On seeing the easy returns, the doctor said he deposited a total amount of Rs 81 lakh in different bank accounts given by the fraudster in the name of investment. But even after a long time, neither the money was returned nor the profit was received, he said.

During the subsequent investigation, the cyber crime police zeroed in on the mastermind of the fraud gang Sushil Kumar and nabbed him for further proceedings in the case.

Modus Operandi

According to the police, the accused used to send messages and referral links related to online trading to the victims through the social media platform WhatsApp. The victims were also added to the VIP CI Hari Singh Book Release Group, Investment Alliance Training A Group, Investment Alliance Training B Group WhatsApp groups. The fraudster assured the victim of getting huge profits in a short time on a fake application named Canyon Assets downloaded from Google Play Store. In the application, the victim was shown the amount invested by him along with the profits. Lured by the profits, the victims turned greedy and invested huge amounts online. The amount deposited was immediately transferred to other bank accounts by the accused.

SSP STF Navneet Bhullar said that the bank accounts used by the accused for cyber crime have seen transactions worth crores of rupees in a short time. During investigation, it was found that a total of 30 cyber crime complaints have been registered against the bank accounts of the accused in 13 states across the country, he said adding further investigation is underway.