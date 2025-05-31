Uttarakhand STF Arrests Mastermind Of Cyber Crime Gang From Haryana

Dehradun: Uttarakhand STF on Saturday arrested the kingpin of a gang that committed cyber fraud of Rs 90 lakh from Haryana.

The accused, Vikas Kumar of Rewari in Haryana used social media platforms to ensnare people and committed fraud by luring them with high profits by investing in online trading.

Police said a complaint was lodged by a resident of Dehradun in September, 2024 in which he stated that in June-July, 2024, he received trading related messages on WhatsApp. He was added to a WhatsApp group by the accused who claimed to be the Chief Investment Officer of online trading company IIFLPRO Pvt Ltd. Screenshots of the profits earned by investors were shared in the group. The victim fell into the trap and deposited Rs 90.50 lakh in separate bank accounts provided in the group.

During investigation into the case by the STF team, it came to light that the cyber criminals got the victim to transfer money to different bank accounts promising him handsome returns. The team verified the bank accounts and traced one belonging to Axis Bank in which the victim had transferred Rs 26 lakh.

The accused's modus operandi involved sending trading related messages to the victims in which he introduced himself as a representative of a reputed trading company and assured them of profits. After that he used to add his victims to different WhatsApp groups, in which screenshots related to the profits received on the amount invested by investors were shared.

The accused used a fake app called IIFLPRO to show profits on amount invested by the victims. The accused used to transfer the money obtained by fraud to different bank accounts/ During investigation, Rs 46 lakhs was found in the Axis Bank account of the accused.

STF SSP Navneet Bhullar said that the bank accounts used by the accused for cyber crime have transactions worth lakhs of rupees in just 2-4 months. It also came to fore during investigation that a total of five cyber crime complaints have been registered against accused in many states of the country. Bhullar said the accused had travelled to Oman in 2022. A mobile phone, a passport, four ATM cards and an Aadhaar card were recovered from the accused, he said.