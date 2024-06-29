Kingpin Of Online Fake Trading Gang Held For Duping People Of Rs 1.40 Cr

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the kingpin of a gang allegedly involved in duping people by luring them of high profits in stock market through a trading app.
Investigations revealed that the accused has so far cheated people of Rs 1.4 crore in online trading fraud by attracting them through social media advertisements. He was nabbed from Delhi and a mobile phone, six cheque books and passbooks, six debit cards, 33 SIM cards of different companies, fake seals and QR scanners were recovered from him.
A probe into the matter was initiated on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Nainital resident on June 18. The victim complained that he had been added to a WhatsApp group by luring high profits through stock investment and was asked to download a trading app. After downloading the app, initially an amount of about Rs 90 lakh was fraudulently deposited in his account but eventually he lost his entire money.
During the investigations, cyber crime police approached the concerned banks and service provider companies Meta and Google to get information about the details of bank accounts, mobile numbers, Gmail accounts and WhatsApp numbers used by the cyber gang members. The data revealed that the cyber criminals used SIM cards and bank accounts issued in the names of other persons.
STF investigation revealed that under the guise of running a registered firm named Bhavatika Health Care Private Limited, the kingpin was involved in fraudulent online trading activities.