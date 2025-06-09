ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Arrests Kingpin Of Cyber Fraud Gang From West Bengal

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand STF arrested the kingpin of a gang that allegedly committed cyber fraud of Rs 3.20 crore using fake identity and bank details.

The accused, arrested by the STF from West Bengal, presented himself as a senior officer of a company and used fake identity and bank details to carry out financial fraud. Transactions worth crores of rupees have been found in the account used for fraud in just a day.

The victim, a resident of Tehri Garhwal, had lodged a complaint in May this year in which he stated to have received a message on WhatsApp in which the accused presented himself as the Managing Director of a company. The accused said he needed an advance payment of Rs 1.95 crore for a new project.

The accused requested the victim to transfer the amount to the account of Shyam Trading Company. The victim did so and transferred Rs 3.20 crore to the bank account.