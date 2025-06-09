ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Arrests Kingpin Of Cyber Fraud Gang From West Bengal

The accused presented himself as a senior officer of a company and used fake identity and bank details to carry out financial fraud.

The Uttarakhand STF arrested the kingpin of a gang that allegedly committed cyber fraud of Rs 3.20 crore using fake identity and bank details
Suraj Maula with Uttarakhand STF team (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand STF arrested the kingpin of a gang that allegedly committed cyber fraud of Rs 3.20 crore using fake identity and bank details.

The accused, arrested by the STF from West Bengal, presented himself as a senior officer of a company and used fake identity and bank details to carry out financial fraud. Transactions worth crores of rupees have been found in the account used for fraud in just a day.

The victim, a resident of Tehri Garhwal, had lodged a complaint in May this year in which he stated to have received a message on WhatsApp in which the accused presented himself as the Managing Director of a company. The accused said he needed an advance payment of Rs 1.95 crore for a new project.

The accused requested the victim to transfer the amount to the account of Shyam Trading Company. The victim did so and transferred Rs 3.20 crore to the bank account.

During investigation, it came to fore that the cyber criminals transferred the money to different bank accounts by presenting fake identity. The cyber team verified the bank accounts and mobile numbers and it led them to the main accused Suraj Maula, a resident 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Uttarakhand STF arrested accused Maula from West Bengal. During search, two mobile phones, three SIM cards, a driving licence, an Aadhar card, a photocopy of an Aadhar card, three debit cards and two SIM cards were recovered from the accused.

SSP, STF Navneet Bhullar said the accused introduced himself as the managing director and contacted the victims through WhatsApp. During preliminary investigation, it has been found that the bank accounts used by the accused reflected transactions worth crores of rupees in just one month.

