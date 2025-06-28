ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Arrests Kingpin Of Fake Medicine Supply Gang From Rajasthan

Dehradun: A team of Uttarakhand STF on Saturday arrested the kingpin of a gang for allegedly supplying fake medicines in the name of branded pharmaceutical companies, from Rajasthan.

The accused used to sell the fake medicines in different states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, etc. The STF had earlier arrested another member of the gang, identified as Santosh Kumar, from Selaqui in Dehradun. Fake boxes, labels and a large quantity of QR codes of wrappers of pharmaceutical companies were seized from Santosh who during interrogation told the STF team that he was working for Akshay from Rajasthan.

STF also got some suspicious mobile numbers from Santosh, which were switched off since he was caught. Meanwhile, STF gathered information on Akshay and found out that his real name is Naveen Bansal, a resident of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan. The STF team arrested Naveen Bansal from Ashiana Garden at Bhiwadi.