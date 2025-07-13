ETV Bharat / state

Notorious Robber, Sharpshooter From Bihar Arrested By Uttarakhand STF In Haridwar

The accused was involved in robbery at a showroom and the murder of a LJP leader in Bihar.

The Uttarakhand STF arrested a robber and a sharpshooter from Haridwar's Kaliyar.
Rahul in STF custody (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 8:00 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand STF arrested a robber and a sharpshooter from Haridwar's Kaliyar.

The accused, Rahul alias Shakib, a member of Bihar's Subodh Gang, had been absconding since a robbery at a jewellery showroom at Khajanchi in Purnea district in July 26 last year. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of a Lok Janshakti Party leader in Bihar.

Rahul along with five others had robbed ornaments worth Rs 3.70 lakhs from the jewellery showroom. While one of the accused, Vinod Jha was killed in a police encounter, the rest were arrested and are lodged in jail. However, Rahul had been absconding and was caught by the STF.

Police said Bihar's STF had informed its Uttarakhand counterpart of Rahul's presence in Kaliyar locality of Haridwar. Rahul had changed his name and had been residing in the locality since the incident.

Uttarakhand SSP STF Navneet Bhullar said Rahul alias Shakib along with Chunmun Jha and other members of the Subodh gang, had killed a Lok Janshakti Party leader of Bihar in 2021. A murder case had been registered against both of them at Khajanchi Haat police station in Purnia district of Bihar. He said Rahul had served a two year sentence in the case.

Also Read

Notorious Robber Injured In Police Encounter In Delhi, Held

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand STF arrested a robber and a sharpshooter from Haridwar's Kaliyar.

The accused, Rahul alias Shakib, a member of Bihar's Subodh Gang, had been absconding since a robbery at a jewellery showroom at Khajanchi in Purnea district in July 26 last year. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of a Lok Janshakti Party leader in Bihar.

Rahul along with five others had robbed ornaments worth Rs 3.70 lakhs from the jewellery showroom. While one of the accused, Vinod Jha was killed in a police encounter, the rest were arrested and are lodged in jail. However, Rahul had been absconding and was caught by the STF.

Police said Bihar's STF had informed its Uttarakhand counterpart of Rahul's presence in Kaliyar locality of Haridwar. Rahul had changed his name and had been residing in the locality since the incident.

Uttarakhand SSP STF Navneet Bhullar said Rahul alias Shakib along with Chunmun Jha and other members of the Subodh gang, had killed a Lok Janshakti Party leader of Bihar in 2021. A murder case had been registered against both of them at Khajanchi Haat police station in Purnia district of Bihar. He said Rahul had served a two year sentence in the case.

Also Read

Notorious Robber Injured In Police Encounter In Delhi, Held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARSHARPSHOOTERROBBERUTTARAKHAND STF

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.