Notorious Robber, Sharpshooter From Bihar Arrested By Uttarakhand STF In Haridwar

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand STF arrested a robber and a sharpshooter from Haridwar's Kaliyar.

The accused, Rahul alias Shakib, a member of Bihar's Subodh Gang, had been absconding since a robbery at a jewellery showroom at Khajanchi in Purnea district in July 26 last year. He was also allegedly involved in the murder of a Lok Janshakti Party leader in Bihar.

Rahul along with five others had robbed ornaments worth Rs 3.70 lakhs from the jewellery showroom. While one of the accused, Vinod Jha was killed in a police encounter, the rest were arrested and are lodged in jail. However, Rahul had been absconding and was caught by the STF.

Police said Bihar's STF had informed its Uttarakhand counterpart of Rahul's presence in Kaliyar locality of Haridwar. Rahul had changed his name and had been residing in the locality since the incident.

Uttarakhand SSP STF Navneet Bhullar said Rahul alias Shakib along with Chunmun Jha and other members of the Subodh gang, had killed a Lok Janshakti Party leader of Bihar in 2021. A murder case had been registered against both of them at Khajanchi Haat police station in Purnia district of Bihar. He said Rahul had served a two year sentence in the case.