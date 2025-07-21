Uttarakhand’s Spiraling Graph Of Crimes Against Women Assuming Alarming Dimension

Dehradun: The spiralling graph of crime against women in Uttarakhand is assuming an alarming dimension and calls for immediate measures. Till June this year, 904 women and 370 girls have gone missing in six months, of which 631 and 293 have been found respectively, while the whereabouts of 273 women and 77 girls are still unknown.

The state had topped in crimes against women among the Himalayan states according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2023, making headlines especially for cases of sexual harassment.

Some shocking statistics have emerged in the data received till 2023 from Uttarakhand Police Headquarters under Right to Information (RTI). The Police were unable to furnish the data for 2024. In the three years starting 2021, more than one cases were registered of which 34,875 were registered in 2021, 34,607 in 2022 and 34,465 in 2023, marking a slight dip.



During this period, there were 1,822 incidents of rape, 1,796 female kidnappings, 4,890 women went missing and 190 dowry deaths. Among the rapes, 593 were reported in 2021, 337 in 2022 and 635 in. Along with this, 10,500 women and girls went missing in the last five years. The Police were able to find 9733 while the search for the remaining 767 is still on.



In the break up, it can be seen that 1,494 women and 404 girls went missing in 2021, of which 1,442 and 398 were found, respectively. The search is still on for 62 women and six girls who are still missing. In the next year, 1,632 women and 425 girls went missing and the Police were able to find 1,553 and 417 respectively with 79 women and eight yet to be located.

In 2023, 1,764 women and 716 girls went missing of which 1,689 and 707 were found respectively while 75 women and nine girls are yet to be located. Last year 1,953 women and 838 girls went missing while 1,800 and 813 were found respectively with there being no clue of the remaining 153 women and 25 girls.

The chief spokesperson of Uttarakhand Police Nilesh Anand Bharne said that locating the missing women is a priority for the Police with the search for minors being the primary focus. The Police are continuously running a campaign for locating the missing women. “We have deployed the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) to investigate the missing women and girls. Missing Persons Squad and Women Squad are working separately on this. We are also trying to find out whether all this is a part of organized crime,” Bharne said.

The story of unidentified bodies of women being found is equally harrowing with the phenomenon of criminals from other states dumping bodies here being another dimension to the crime. In the last five years, 318 unidentified female bodies were found in the state of which only 87 bodies could be identified. The recoveries included 74 bodies in 2021 of which 27 could be identified, 50 in 2022 with 17 identifications and 77 in 2023 of which 18 were identified.

In 2024, 88 bodies were found of which only 19 were identified. Meanwhile, 29 unidentified female bodies have been found till June this year of which only six have been identified. Responding to a query on this Bharne said, “Modern techniques are being used to identify the bodies. There are many such dead bodies whose identification becomes extremely challenging. However, their DNA is kept safe by the police”

He said the standard operating procedures are followed under which photos are circulated and also uploaded on the newly created portal for the missing persons. Along with this, the Police also contact their counterparts in the other states.

Social activist Ramendri Mandarwal pointed out that the issue of crimes against women needs to be taken up very seriously. “If even a single woman is denied justice in the society, then it is a question mark on the entire society,” she said. She pointed out that the dependence should not only be on closed circuit television cameras and technology to work out these cases but traditional methods should also be applied.

Read More