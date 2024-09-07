Someshwar Mahadev Temple's Unique Sheep & Goat Fair Completes 50 Years

Tehri: A unique fair organised on the premises of Someshwar Mahadev Temple that attracts sheep and goats completed its 50th anniversary this year. As per the tradition, cattle herders circumambulated the temple here with their animals praying for the prosperity of villagers and residents.

The event was organized in the temple situated in the Bhilangana block of Tehri district. The Gangi village is popular for animal husbandry and farming and most villagers here are associated with this trade. They believe that with this fair, Someshwar Mahadev blesses their animals and they remain safe and healthy.

As per popular belief, the organisation of this fair helps in expanding their businesses. Dev Doli dances with Dhol-Damau during this fair and blesses herders villagers and traders. Gangi village, at a distance of 50 kilometres from the development block headquarters, is located on the remotest border village of Tehri district.

The lifestyle and attire of the people of Gangi village have remained intact for ages. The people here believe in preserving their culture and not changing as per convenience. 'Bheda Kauthag' is organised every third year in the courtyard of Someshwar Mahadev as the primary occupation of the people of Gangi is agriculture and sheep rearing.

Another popular attraction during this fair is the Jhumailo dance, which is performed here in traditional attire. This two-day fair held here every third year is a grand affair as thousands of people attend it with gratitude in their hearts. A programme worshipping the local gods and goddesses is also organised in the temple.

Thousands of sheep come to the temple courtyard and run around it for hours. "Divine power still reigns this village. Even foreigners visit this temple during the fair," a villager said.