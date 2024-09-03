ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Section 163 Imposed In Chamoli's Nandanagar After 'Molestation' Of Minor Girl Sparks Communal Tensions

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Amid communal tensions in Nandanagar area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district over alleged molestation of a minor girl by a man from another community, authorities have issued prohibitory orders in the area under section 163 of the BNSS as a precautionary measure.

Tensions prevail in Nandanagar area of Chamoli after miscreants ransacked and vandalized Muslim shops on Sunday over alleged molestation of the minor girl by the 25-year-old man from the community who works at a local salon.

In the complaint lodged at the Nandprayag police station on Saturday, the girl's father alleged that the accused molested his daughter on August 22.

While the accused was arrested by the police on Monday, protests did not subside with Sub-District Magistrate imposing Section 163 in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent a law and order situation in the area.