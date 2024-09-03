Uttarakhand: Section 163 Imposed In Chamoli's Nandanagar After 'Molestation' Of Minor Girl Sparks Communal Tensions

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Amid communal tensions in Nandanagar area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district over alleged molestation of a minor girl by a man from another community, authorities have issued prohibitory orders in the area under section 163 of the BNSS as a precautionary measure.
Tensions prevail in Nandanagar area of Chamoli after miscreants ransacked and vandalized Muslim shops on Sunday over alleged molestation of the minor girl by the 25-year-old man from the community who works at a local salon.
In the complaint lodged at the Nandprayag police station on Saturday, the girl's father alleged that the accused molested his daughter on August 22.
While the accused was arrested by the police on Monday, protests did not subside with Sub-District Magistrate imposing Section 163 in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent a law and order situation in the area.
In an order issued to this regard, Chamoli's Sub-District Magistrate Rajkumar Pandey said that Section 163 has been imposed in the entire area of Nandanagar (Ghat) and its 200 meter radius.
"On receiving information about the criminal incident in Police Station Nandanagar (Ghat) District Chamoli, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on 31 August 2024. Expressing anger against the incident, people staged a sit-in protest on 1st and 2nd September, 2024. During the same, some anti-social elements carried out vandalism. There is an atmosphere of tension in the city and fear among the people due to the same. In view of this situation, I am convinced that it is absolutely necessary to impose Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defense Code 2023 to maintain peace and order in the area," reads the order by SDM Nandanagar.
What Is Prohibited Under Section 163
- The use of sound amplifying devices, loudspeakers etc. will be completely prohibited in the said area.
- No person will be allowed to carry any type of arms, explosives, etc.
- No more than five persons will gather at any public place in the said area.
- No person in the said area will use objectionable comments, indecent words, slogans, speeches etc. against anyone.
- No person in the said area will post any comment or material on social media such as WhatsApp, X, Facebook etc. which may lead to disturbance of peace in the area.
- No person in the said area will try to damage or close down business establishments, shops etc.
- No person in the said area will put up or distribute any type of literature, press note, pamphlet etc.
- The order states that the restrictions from point number 1 to 7 will not apply to security forces and personnel engaged in maintaining peace and government work.