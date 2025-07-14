Uttarakhand SEC Starts Symbol Allocation After HC Gives Go-Ahead To Panchayat Poll Process

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday started the process of symbol allocation for the panchayat elections. The move comes after the High Court gave its nod to go ahead with the election procedure but did not clarify anything on its stay on SEC's notification allowing electors with names in electoral rolls at two places from contesting.

According to the revised notification on three-tier panchayat elections issued by the SEC, election symbol was to be allotted for the first phase of voting on July 13 but the decision was postponed till 2:00 pm on July 14 in view of the court hearing.

Following the court hearing on Monday, SEC has decided to conduct the election process as per the notification issued. It has decided to allot election symbols from 2 to 6 pm on July 14 and allot the remaining symbols from 8 am on July 15.

During the hearing at the division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Alok Mehra earlier in the day, the court did not provide a clear directive on the dispute related to giving voting rights of electors whose names are in two electoral rolls. However, it verbally stated that the SEC has to adhere to the Panchayat Pay Act. It stated there is no restriction on the election procedure but only stayed the SEC's circular on July 6. Earlier, on July 11, the court had stayed the SEC's order.

"A letter was filed in the high court on July 13 about its July 11 verdict. In this letter, it was mentioned that the election process is being disrupted by the court's July 11 judgment and a request was made to lift the ban on candidates holding voter registrations in both rural and urban areas. Following this, a hearing was held in the High Court on July 14, where during hearing, the High Court made it clear that it has not stopped the election process," Rahul Kumar Goyal, secretary, SEC said.

The panchayat polls are scheduled for July 24 and 28.