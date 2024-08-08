Uttarakhand School Bars Married Student From Sitting In Class

Almora (Uttarakhand): In a shocking incident reported from Uttarakhand, a woman was allegedly disallowed to sit in the class after her marriage in Almora district of the state, she said.

The woman and her family allege that after the marriage, the school management is now asking her to pursue further studies privately even as the school management has issued a clarification.

The woman said that she is enrolled in class 11 at GGIC (Government Girls Inter College) in Almora where she has been studying since class 8.

The woman alleged that after she tied the knot on 28 July, she went to school on 3 August where the management told her that she could not continue her studies at the institution.

“They told me that I will not be able to come to school as this will 'spoil the environment' and the children here,” the woman said while expressing her desire to continue her studies at the school.

The woman's mother-in-law of the student alleged that after her daughter's marriage, when she took her daughter-in-law to school, the school management refused to allow her to sit in the class.

“The school management refused by saying that the presence of married girls in the school can spoil the atmosphere of the school and asked us to provide her private education,” she said.

Meanwhile, the principal in-charge of the school said, 'This is not a matter of controversy”.

“The girl is a class 11 student in our school. Her family members had said that they are going to get the girl married on 28th July. We had said that it is not in our knowledge whether the married girl should be seated in the school or not. We will get information from the higher officials in this regard, after that we will allow her to sit in the class. This petty thing has been made an issue,'' he said.