Uttarakhand Revises Circle Rates, Land And Property Prices Set To Rise

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday implemented revised circle rates, leading to a price rise in purchasing land and flats in the state. The new rates, finalised after extensive review, will affect various areas across the state, with Dehradun witnessing an increase of 9 to 22 per cent.

After two years, the circle rates for land in the state have been revised. Previously, the circle rates were increased in 2023. The district-level approach was followed by a proposal, which was subsequently sent to the government.

The government reviewed them for several months before issuing directives to implement the new rates from October 5. The revision comes in response to rising construction costs and increasing land transactions across the state.

The circle rate in Dehradun has been increased by approximately 9 to 22 per cent. In Dehradun, the circle rate for land on Rajpur Road has increased by 9 per cent for properties within 50 meters of the main road and by 20 per cent for land up to 350 meters away.