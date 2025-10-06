Uttarakhand Revises Circle Rates, Land And Property Prices Set To Rise
The revised circle rate in Dehradun has been increased by approximately 9 to 22 per cent by the state government.
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Monday implemented revised circle rates, leading to a price rise in purchasing land and flats in the state. The new rates, finalised after extensive review, will affect various areas across the state, with Dehradun witnessing an increase of 9 to 22 per cent.
After two years, the circle rates for land in the state have been revised. Previously, the circle rates were increased in 2023. The district-level approach was followed by a proposal, which was subsequently sent to the government.
The government reviewed them for several months before issuing directives to implement the new rates from October 5. The revision comes in response to rising construction costs and increasing land transactions across the state.
The circle rate in Dehradun has been increased by approximately 9 to 22 per cent. In Dehradun, the circle rate for land on Rajpur Road has increased by 9 per cent for properties within 50 meters of the main road and by 20 per cent for land up to 350 meters away.
A similar substantial increase in the circle rate was also made in Dehradun two years ago. Additionally, people will have to pay more for purchasing multi-story buildings or shops for commercial purposes.
The revised circle rates are calculated based on the distance from major roads, with different slabs for land within 50 meters, up to 350 meters, and beyond 350 meters. With these changes, property buyers will now have to pay higher revenue to the government, while the state anticipates increased revenue generation from land and property transactions.
In 2023, the circle rate for land within 50 meters of Rajpur Road from the Clock Tower to the RTO office was Rs 62,000, and now has now been increased to Rs 68,000. Similarly, the circle rate for land up to 350 meters was Rs 50,000, which has now been increased by 10 per cent to Rs 55,000.
