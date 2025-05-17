Uttarakhand Resort Owner Murder Case: Neighbour Hired Hit Men While In Jail In Revenge Plot, Police Say

Rishikesh: In a startling revelation to the May 7 murder of a resort owner in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police have said that the slain's neighbour plotted the murder from inside the jail by hiring two hit men to execute the murder over a personal grudge with the slain businessman.

Uttar Pradesh resident Nitin Dev, who had been living in Deacon Valley in Tapovan for the last 10 years, was shot dead by two scooty borne assailants on the night of May 7 near his residence. Dev also owned a resort in Jeevan Utsav in Cheela Bhogpur and a cafe named Hide Out on Veerbhadra Marg Aastha Path in Rishikesh.

Uttar Pradesh businessman Nitin Dev (ETV Bharat)

While police suspected property dispute in the preliminary investigation, a thorough probe has uncovered a startling role of the slains' neighbour in the murder.

POCSO Case Which Caused A Deep Grudge

Senior Superintendent of Police Tehri Garhwal Ayush Agarwal said that police investigation into the case has revealed that the slain Nitin Dev was embroiled in a dispute with the mastermind Vipin Nayyar, who lived with Dev at Deacon Valley Society over dominance in the society.

According to the SP, Nayyar was jailed in September last year after being arrested in a POCSO case. Nayyar, according to police, suspected that Dev had framed him in this case in connivance with the girl concerned in the POCSO case and had a grudge against Dev ever since. Nayyar came out of jail on bail in January this year and returned behind the bars on Apr 24 after the expiry of the bail period.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said that while in jail, Nayyar came in contact with Ramveer Singh, a resident of Meerapur, Muzaffarnagar and Manish, son of Rajnarayan, accused of murder at Dobhal Chowk in Dehradun.

Meeting With Shooters During Bail Period

During his bail period, Nayyar contacted Ramveer's associate Vimlesh alias Vikas Jaiprakash, a resident of village Saran, in Bihars' Bhojpur, police said. Vimlesh, who has been arrested by police, has told the police that he had several meetings with Nayyar in Rishikesh including Kashmiri Gate Delhi and Dwarka Metro Station Delhi. He said that he introduced the two shooters to Nayyar, who lured them with a huge amount of money and a house to kill Dev. After recce of Nitin Dev for several days, the shooters killed Nitin Dev on the night of May 7 and are absconding ever since. A manhunt is underway to nab the assailants.