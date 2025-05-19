ETV Bharat / state

Dharamsva Pilgrimage Council Formed To Manage Chardham Yatra, Religious Fairs And Places

The Dhami government formed the new council to make sure that the problems faced by pilgrims due to heavy rush last year will not recur.

Uttarakhand: Dharamsva Pilgrimage Council Formed
Uttarakhand: Dharamsva Pilgrimage Council Formed (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

Updated : May 19, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has formed the Dharamsva Pilgrimage Council to streamline and manage Chardham Yatra and other religious pilgrimages and fairs in Uttarakhand in a better manner. Earlier, there was the "Devasthanam Management Board" for the operation of Chardham Yatra. Now the Dhami government has formed the new council for better operation of the Chardham Yatra and other events.

Every year, a large number of religious events and fairs are organized in Uttarakhand, which include Chardham Yatra, Nanda Devi Rajjat ​​Yatra, Kailash Adi Yatra and Purnagiri Yatra. The new council will ensure improvement of facilities for pilgrims and for the better management of these events. The main reason for the formation of the council is the sudden surge in crowds during the Chardham Yatra in 2024, when management posed many challenges.

Chardham Yatra is very important for the state along with the upcoming Nanda Devi Rajjat ​​Yatra, in which people from pilgrimage sites participate, said Satpal Maharaj, Endowments Minister.

Last year, the pilgrims had to face a lot of problems during Chardham Yatra due to huge crowds. In view of this, on May 20, 2024, Chief Minister Laxman Singh Dhami had held a meeting and instructed the officials to travel and work in the direction of streamlining the yatra. After the instructions of CM Dhami, rapid steps were taken in this direction from the government level. Along with this, a high cultural committee was also formed regarding the form of the travel authority.

The government constituted a high-level committee in June 2024 while holding the post of the then Additional Chief Secretary and current Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan. In this committee, Secretary Sachin Kurve, Dilip Jawalkar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) AP Ashman, Executive of Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey and the then Inspector General of Police Garhwal KAC Nagnyal have been named as prominent members.

Shailesh Bagauli, Home Secretary, said that the high-level committee thoroughly deliberated on all the decisions and made suggestions to the government including the formation of the council in its report.

Lakhs of devotees come to Uttarakhand every year, and a regulatory authority is needed for proper conduct of the religious events like Chardham Yatra, said Jai Singh Rawat, Senior Journalist.

