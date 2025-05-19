ETV Bharat / state

Dharamsva Pilgrimage Council Formed To Manage Chardham Yatra, Religious Fairs And Places

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has formed the Dharamsva Pilgrimage Council to streamline and manage Chardham Yatra and other religious pilgrimages and fairs in Uttarakhand in a better manner. Earlier, there was the "Devasthanam Management Board" for the operation of Chardham Yatra. Now the Dhami government has formed the new council for better operation of the Chardham Yatra and other events.

Every year, a large number of religious events and fairs are organized in Uttarakhand, which include Chardham Yatra, Nanda Devi Rajjat ​​Yatra, Kailash Adi Yatra and Purnagiri Yatra. The new council will ensure improvement of facilities for pilgrims and for the better management of these events. The main reason for the formation of the council is the sudden surge in crowds during the Chardham Yatra in 2024, when management posed many challenges.

Chardham Yatra is very important for the state along with the upcoming Nanda Devi Rajjat ​​Yatra, in which people from pilgrimage sites participate, said Satpal Maharaj, Endowments Minister.

Last year, the pilgrims had to face a lot of problems during Chardham Yatra due to huge crowds. In view of this, on May 20, 2024, Chief Minister Laxman Singh Dhami had held a meeting and instructed the officials to travel and work in the direction of streamlining the yatra. After the instructions of CM Dhami, rapid steps were taken in this direction from the government level. Along with this, a high cultural committee was also formed regarding the form of the travel authority.