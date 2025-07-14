ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Reels Under Heavy Rain, Landslide Hits Devprayag; 2 Injured

Officials said several cracks in the mountain caused panic among people, who are fearing the danger of losing their lives.

The trail of devastation caused by rain in Uttarakhand. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

Pauri/Devprayag: Incessant rain in Uttarakhand has thrown life out of gear, causing landslides and damaging houses in the Himalayan state. Due to landslides in the mountainous areas of the state, the motorable routes got totally blocked. At the same time, cracks in the mountain caused panic among people, who are fearing the danger of losing lives.

A horrific video of the landslide from the mountain in Devprayag of Tehri district has surfaced. Due to the cracks of a hill in Pauri Bah Bazaar adjacent to the Sangam area, a large amount of debris came sliding down the road, leaving two persons were injured.

At the same time, a cowshed, a house and two vehicles have been damaged due to the falling of big boulders from the hill. Initially small stones started coming and after that suddenly big boulders came down, locals said.

The people living on the other side captured the incident from their rooms. As soon as the information of the incident spread, teams from Public Works Department and Disaster Management rushed to the spot and began relief and rescue work. The injured have been sent to the local hospital for treatment.

At the same time, traffic was also affected due to accumulation of debris on Pauri-Devprayag Highway. Pauri Garhwal SDM Deepak Ramchandra Seth said personnel have been engaged to remove the debris with JCB machines. The administration has appealed to tourists and local citizens to be cautious while traveling in hilly areas during monsoon. "As soon as we got the information, the revenue team has been sent to the spot. It is not clear whether there is any loss of life there," Seth said.

