Uttarakhand Records Rs 14.26 Crore Worth Liquor Sales On New Year Eve

Dehradun: The world celebrated New Year’s Eve with grand festivities, and Uttarakhand was no exception, as the state recorded Rs 14 crore and 26 lakh in liquor revenue on December 31 alone, according to the Excise Department.

Global Celebrations: The New Year was celebrated across major global cities, from Dubai to other prominent destinations. Similarly, Uttarakhand saw large numbers of tourists gathering to welcome 2025.

Tourism Potential: The influx of tourists underscored Uttarakhand’s potential as a tourism hub. The celebrations were evident in the high volume of liquor sales, a reflection of the festive atmosphere.

Government Measures and Revenue Impact: The Uttarakhand government encouraged New Year celebrations to boost the state’s economy. Various relaxations were announced for the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Excise Commissioner Harishchandra Semwal confirmed that bars, restaurants, and hotels were permitted to operate 24/7 on December 31. The extended hours and one-day bar licenses contributed significantly to the revenue, with approximately 600 such licenses issued statewide. Bars were also allowed to operate until 2 a.m. As a result, the state earned Rs 14,26,86,204 in liquor sales.

Liquor Sales Data from December 31

1. 9,426 beer cases were sold statewide.