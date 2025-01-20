Uttarakhand Records 117 Species In Asian Waterbird Census At Asan Wetland

Dehradun: The nationwide Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) is underway with bird experts documenting aquatic species across India, including Uttarakhand where over a hundred species have been recorded.
Conducted annually in January, this census aligns with similar efforts across Asia to monitor migratory and resident waterbird populations.
At Dehradun’s Asan Wetland, experts counted water birds, including avian guests. According to the officials, the census is not limited to this area, but rather takes place at many locations across India. The census, according to the officials, is held across India from 4th to 9th January every year.
117 Waterbird Species Reported
Under AWC 2025, 117 water bird species were reported at Asan Wetland, for a total of 5,225 birds sighted. To accomplish the challenge, a team of 35 people was divided into five groups.
Uttarakhand’s Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Dhananjay Mohan noted that the census has been conducted for several years. Since last year, efforts have been made to organise this process systematically in the state. Surprisingly, the AWC is a completely voluntary activity organised by bird enthusiasts and professionals in India, coinciding with the winter migration of avian birds in the month of January.
Uttarakhand’s census spans 19 waterbodies, recording the highest diversity among duck species. Observations are logged in the eBird app for digital record-keeping. Initiated in 1987, the AWC is coordinated at the Asia level by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).
A significant highlight this year was the sighting of the Black-Necked Grebe at Asan Wetland, marking a rare occurrence after several years.
