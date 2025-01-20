ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Records 117 Species In Asian Waterbird Census At Asan Wetland

Dehradun: The nationwide Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) is underway with bird experts documenting aquatic species across India, including Uttarakhand where over a hundred species have been recorded.

Conducted annually in January, this census aligns with similar efforts across Asia to monitor migratory and resident waterbird populations.

At Dehradun’s Asan Wetland, experts counted water birds, including avian guests. According to the officials, the census is not limited to this area, but rather takes place at many locations across India. The census, according to the officials, is held across India from 4th to 9th January every year.

117 Waterbird Species Reported

Under AWC 2025, 117 water bird species were reported at Asan Wetland, for a total of 5,225 birds sighted. To accomplish the challenge, a team of 35 people was divided into five groups.