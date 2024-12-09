Uttarakhand Receives Snowfall, Mercury dips; Rain Likely Today

Uttarkashi: Uttarakhand witnessed snowfall on Sunday with all higher reaches of of Uttarkashi district, including Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, experiencing the same for the first time this season as temperature dropped significantly. Snowfall has occurred in Gangotri, Yamunotri and Harshil valley.

Light clouds hovered over all the lower areas including Uttarkashi district headquarters. Along with this, cold wave has started due to a sharp drop in temperature. After the bright sunshine for the last several days, mercury dropped on Sunday afternoon. Due to which clouds remained in all the areas of the district. The first snowfall of the season was recorded in high Himalayan areas including Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham.

According to the regional meteorological centre, temperatures, especially the minimums during the night and morning hours, significantly plummeted in the districts where snowfall occurred. Due to which the temperature of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham area reached around zero degree and the temperature of the areas around the district headquarters reached around 13 degrees Celsius. With this heavy drop in temperature, a cold wave has started in the district.

Due to this, people have been forced to wear sweaters and jackets. Due to snowfall in the beginning of December, there is a possibility of good snowfall this winter. The Meteorological Department predicted light rain at some places in Uttarakhand and snowfall in the high altitude areas of the hill districts on Monday and Tuesday. The reason for this was said to be the activation of western disturbance. Now the prediction of the Meteorological Department has proved true.