Uttarakhand Rains: Yamunotri Dham, Janakichatti Partially Damaged Due To Floods In River Yamuna

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand that have disrupted normal life in the Himalayan state, the floods in the Yamuna river partially damaged Yamunotri Dham and Janakichatti in Uttarkashi district of the state on Thursday night, officials said. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident as the police and civil administration officials safely evacuated the people.

In a post on X, a spokesperson for the District Police Uttarkashi wrote, “Due to the rising water level of the Yamuna river last night, Yamunotri Dham and Janakichatti have suffered partial damage. Police and administration personnel evacuated the buildings on the river bank in Janakichatti at night and shifted the people to a safe place. There is no report of any loss of life”.

Purohit Mahasabha President Purushottam Uniyal said that there has been no loss of life, but property has been damaged in the floods.

He said that the temple complex has suffered a lot of damage while the registration center near the Ram temple on the Jankichatti Yamunotri pedestrian route has also been damaged. Due to the closure of the Yamunotri Highway Ojri Dabarkot, the government staff from Barkot has not yet been able to reach Yamunotri Dham, he said. SDM Mukesh Chandra Ramola said that there has been no loss of life, but the damage to the property was considerable. The damage will be assessed as soon as the Ojri Dabarkot road opens, he added.

An official said that the flooding of the Yamuna river partially damaged the temple complex in Yamunotri Dham besides the temple committee office and public kitchen. Besides, three mules and a motorcycle were washed away in Janakichatti due to heavy rains as per the official.

Yamuna river is in spate due to heavy rains leaving the locals on their toes. The flood waters also damaged the embankment of the the bridge connecting Kharshali village in Janakichatti, the last major stop of Yamunotri Dham.