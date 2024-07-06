Uttarakhand Rains: Badrinath National Highway Opened For Traffic

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli which was blocked by massive landslides triggered by heavy rains was restored for traffic after many hours of hectic efforts.

“The Badrinath National Highway which was blocked near Bhanerpani and Chhinka in Chamoli region has been opened,” a spokesperson for the District Police Chamoli said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Badrinath National Highway was blocked at several places due to debris near Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala and Helang in Chamoli district due to heavy rains in the Himalayan state.

The closure of the Badrinath National Highway had brought vehicular traffic to a standstill leaving the commuters high and dry.

Due to heavy rain in Chamoli for the last three days, the water level of the rivers has started increasing gradually keeping the administration on toes. The administration has asked people living near the river banks and around the rivers to be cautious in view of the rising water level.

Meanwhile, Chamoli Police busted a fake video of a flash flood being passed as the current situation in the state. In a post on X, the spokesperson for Chamoli Police wrote, "The video of the disaster that occurred in Raini in the year 2021 is being posted on social media by some people and linked to the current scenario and shown as misleading news, which is completely far from the truth. Please do not pay attention to such rumours and be cautious of such misleading news".