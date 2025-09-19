Uttarakhand Rain Havoc: Cloudburst, Landslides Cut Off Villages; 2,000 Tourists Evacuated Safely From Mussoorie
Heavy rains in Uttarakhand devastated Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Chamoli, sweeping away bridges, stranding tourists and damaging property
Published : September 19, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST
Mussoorie: Uttarakhand has witnessed massive devastation in the past 48 hours as torrential rains and cloudbursts wreaked havoc across Dehradun, Mussoorie, Chamoli and other districts. The heavy downpour has claimed several lives, washed away bridges, stranded tourists, and caused damage worth crores. Officials said that it will take several weeks for the state to recover.
The heaviest damage has been reported in Dehradun, where cloudbursts and flash floods swept through several areas. At least 24 people have lost their lives, while 15 remain missing. Sahastradhara and Maldevta regions have been completely cut off from the city after the rivers overflowed and the bridges collapsed. In Sahastradhara, the river swept away hotels, shops, and homes. The Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple also faced severe destruction.
According to disaster management officials, 62 roads and eight bridges in the district have been damaged, including the Dehradun-Haridwar highway and the Dehradun-Mussoorie road.
The Queen of Hills, Mussoorie, has also suffered severe damage. Officials said that continuous rainfall for 48 hours triggered landslides, forcing the closure of key roads, including the Dehradun-Mussoorie route. Thousands of tourists were stranded in hotels, and some had to abandon their vehicles to walk to safety. The administration has since constructed a Bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road, allowing small vehicles to pass. Officials said that over 2,000 tourists trapped in Mussoorie have been evacuated.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Minister Ganesh Joshi visited the affected areas to review the situation. Dhami assured disaster-hit families that the government would provide all possible assistance and directed officials to speed up relief and rehabilitation work.
In Chamoli's Nandanagar block, villages like Kuntari Lagaphali, Sarpani, and Dhurma were severely affected. Several houses were buried under debris, and 14 people are reported missing, officials said. In some areas, people were sleeping when the landslides struck, destroying everything in moments. Officials said that so far, one death has been reported in Kuntari Lagaphali, while four people are still missing.
According to the Meteorological Department, Dehradun recorded 1,906 mm of rainfall during this monsoon season, compared to the usual 1,378 mm, which is nearly 38 per cent higher than the average. The Met department has issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Chamoli, Pauri, and Nainital, warning that heavy rainfall may continue until September 20.
Amid the devastation, the administration had decided to act against illegal constructions that worsened the damage. Officials said that a resort in Maldevta built by diverting a river caused the washing away of a 150-meter road and property damage of over Rs six crore. The Dehradun District Magistrate has ordered a high-level probe into the unauthorised constructions along riverbanks.
Also Read