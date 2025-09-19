ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Rain Havoc: Cloudburst, Landslides Cut Off Villages; 2,000 Tourists Evacuated Safely From Mussoorie

Mussoorie: Uttarakhand has witnessed massive devastation in the past 48 hours as torrential rains and cloudbursts wreaked havoc across Dehradun, Mussoorie, Chamoli and other districts. The heavy downpour has claimed several lives, washed away bridges, stranded tourists, and caused damage worth crores. Officials said that it will take several weeks for the state to recover.

The heaviest damage has been reported in Dehradun, where cloudbursts and flash floods swept through several areas. At least 24 people have lost their lives, while 15 remain missing. Sahastradhara and Maldevta regions have been completely cut off from the city after the rivers overflowed and the bridges collapsed. In Sahastradhara, the river swept away hotels, shops, and homes. The Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple also faced severe destruction.

According to disaster management officials, 62 roads and eight bridges in the district have been damaged, including the Dehradun-Haridwar highway and the Dehradun-Mussoorie road.

The Queen of Hills, Mussoorie, has also suffered severe damage. Officials said that continuous rainfall for 48 hours triggered landslides, forcing the closure of key roads, including the Dehradun-Mussoorie route. Thousands of tourists were stranded in hotels, and some had to abandon their vehicles to walk to safety. The administration has since constructed a Bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road, allowing small vehicles to pass. Officials said that over 2,000 tourists trapped in Mussoorie have been evacuated.