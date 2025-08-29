Uttarakhand Rain Fury: Several Missing As Cloudburst In Rudraprayag, Landslides In Chamoli Leave Trail Of Destruction

Rudraprayag: Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have unleashed widespread destruction, with Rudraprayag witnessing a cloudburst and Chamoli reeling under multiple landslides. Several people have gone missing, and houses and vehicles have been damaged. Police said on Friday that essential services remain disrupted as authorities intensify relief and rescue operations.

Cloudburst in Rudraprayag

A cloudburst occurred in the Badeth Dungar Tok area of Basukedaar tehsil late Thursday night. Officials said that the sudden gush of water and debris damaged houses, washed away vehicles, and inundated agricultural lands. In Syur, one house was completely destroyed, and a Bolero car was swept away. Water and debris also entered Bagaddhar and Taljamani villages, damaging properties and cutting off internal routes. In Kimana, boulders rolled down onto roads, while in Arakhund, fish ponds and poultry farms were swept away.

The market area of Chennagad also witnessed heavy destruction as several vehicles were buried under debris. Officials said that several people are missing in Chennagad Dugar and Jaula Badeth villages. District Magistrate Prateek Jain said that he is personally monitoring the situation from the disaster control room. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, police, revenue department, and local administration are working continuously to locate the missing and provide assistance, Jain said.

He added, "All affected people are being shifted to safer places, and relief work is our top priority." To restore connectivity, multiple teams from NH, PWD, and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) are clearing blocked roads. Alternative routes are being identified to send relief teams and essential supplies to the affected villages.

Landslides in Chamoli

Incessant rains have triggered landslides in several areas. In Mopata village of Dewal block, a husband and wife were buried under the debris. Two others sustained injuries and were taken to Dewal Primary Health Centre. Nearly 20 cattle also perished in the landslide. Key highways connecting Nanprayag, Kameda, Bhanerpani, Pagalnala, Gulakoti, and Gwaldam remain blocked near Simalsain and Kulsair.

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) is engaged in clearing operations, but movement remains paralysed. Electricity supply is also disrupted in several regions, while water tankers have been deployed to meet shortages in Tharali and adjoining areas. In Kaleshwar, debris also entered several houses.

Authorities had already evacuated Tharali Community Health Centre after a landslide warning, preventing major casualties. Excavators have been deployed, while police teams are assisting in evacuation and relief.

Due to torrential rains, the Alaknand River is in spate, with water reaching the highway at Mini Goa Beach near Sirobagadh on the Badrinath National Highway. Landslides and debris have blocked many state and national highways, making movement difficult across the state. Authorities have urged people to avoid vulnerable areas.