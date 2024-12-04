Uttarakhand: Rafting Base Station Worth Rs 100 Core Coming Up In Rishikesh

Dehradun: The central government has approved an amount of Rs 3,295 crore for the development of 40 tourist destinations in 23 states of the country under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment scheme. The yoga and tourism city of Rishikesh has also benefitted from the program, as a modern rafting base station will be constructed in the iconic city for Rs 100 crore.

The rafting starting points Brahmapuri, Shivpuri, Marine Drive, and Kaudiala, as well as the rafting ending points Neem Beach, Laxman Jhula, and Janaki Jhula in Rishikesh, are being developed, with a proper system for booking rafting adventures.

Apart from this, facilities like toilets, changing rooms, and safety provisions are coming up to handle the increasing footfall and traffic congestion on the Rishikesh-Tapovan-Shivpuri corridor.

Main Objective Of The Project

The main objective of the Rafting Base Station Project is to strengthen the infrastructure and fill the gaps in rafting tourism in Rishikesh.

The project aims to centralise rafting operations at the Interstate Bus Terminal and provide a standardised booking system and better facilities to attract high-spending power tourists and promote economic development. It project aims to develop a centralised rafting base station equipped with facilities like toilets, changing rooms, roadside eateries, etc., to enhance the tourist experience.

Special Focus On Traffic

The project also includes the construction of alternative routes to reduce congestion in the Tapovan area and the implementation of an ITC-based monitoring system to improve security. Along with this, a waste management system will also be developed to promote the environment and maintain the ecosystem of the area.

About 1500 people are expected to get employment through this project. However, the state government will provide land for this scheme. Also, the state government will implement it.

The central government has released 66 per cent of the funds to the state for this scheme. A time limit of two years has been set to complete the development work of tourist places, which will also be monitored by the Union Tourism Ministry from time to time.