ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Perfume Named After PM Modi To Be Out In Markets Soon

Scientists at the Centre for Aromatic Plants in Uttarakhand are making a new perfume from Timur plant seeds, and naming it after PM Modi.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Who does not like a scented perfume? However, have you ever heard of a perfume launched in the name of your country's Prime Minister?
The efforts of the scientists at the Aromatic Plant Center will help manufacture a successful product that will give farmers a new identity. (ETV Bharat)

Vikasnagar: Who does not like a scented perfume? However, have you ever heard of a perfume launched in the name of your country's Prime Minister? Yes, you heard it right. Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, on Friday, while attending a seminar here said that scientists at the Centre for Aromatic Plants (CAP) are working to make a perfume from the seeds of the Timur plant (winged prickly ash or rattan pepper).

Uttarakhand being a hilly state is home to thousands of different trees, plants and herbs containing significant medicinal properties. Some of these medicinal plants are also used to make modern-day beauty products. The great range of fruits and flowers found in the state employs the locals.

CAP was established by the Government of Uttarakhand in 2003 in the industrial area of Selaqui, Dehradun. CAP is an all-round business incubator centre for developing the aromatic sector here. Satpal Maharaj hailed the contribution of the CAP in making this customised PM perfume that will soon find its way into the market.

What Is CAP? CAP supports marginal farmers by developing Very Small Enterprises (VSEs). The farmers here avail services like technical training, quality planting materials, agro-technology, exposure visits, subsidies and supervision. With the facilitation of CAP, these VSEs are able to specialise in cultivation, nursery raising and marketing of aromatic crops.

To promote small-level farmers and entrepreneurs, CAP also provides facilities such as Field Distillation Units (FDUs), skill training, technical know-how, testing facilities, storage, and marketing.

Boost Local Economy: Satpal Maharaj assured the people here that the efforts of the scientists at the Aromatic Plant Center will help manufacture a successful product that will give farmers a new identity. "Farmers will get a chance to improve their economy. Aromatic oils and perfumes made from the plants here are on the way to achieving a new milestone. The perfume named after PM Modi will soon achieve global fame," Satpal said.

Read More:

  1. Uttarakhand Moves Closer To Implementing Uniform Civil Code
  2. Uttarakhand Police Uncover Fake Currency Syndicate With West Bengal Links
  3. Panel Submits Final Draft on Implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand to CM Dhami

Vikasnagar: Who does not like a scented perfume? However, have you ever heard of a perfume launched in the name of your country's Prime Minister? Yes, you heard it right. Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, on Friday, while attending a seminar here said that scientists at the Centre for Aromatic Plants (CAP) are working to make a perfume from the seeds of the Timur plant (winged prickly ash or rattan pepper).

Uttarakhand being a hilly state is home to thousands of different trees, plants and herbs containing significant medicinal properties. Some of these medicinal plants are also used to make modern-day beauty products. The great range of fruits and flowers found in the state employs the locals.

CAP was established by the Government of Uttarakhand in 2003 in the industrial area of Selaqui, Dehradun. CAP is an all-round business incubator centre for developing the aromatic sector here. Satpal Maharaj hailed the contribution of the CAP in making this customised PM perfume that will soon find its way into the market.

What Is CAP? CAP supports marginal farmers by developing Very Small Enterprises (VSEs). The farmers here avail services like technical training, quality planting materials, agro-technology, exposure visits, subsidies and supervision. With the facilitation of CAP, these VSEs are able to specialise in cultivation, nursery raising and marketing of aromatic crops.

To promote small-level farmers and entrepreneurs, CAP also provides facilities such as Field Distillation Units (FDUs), skill training, technical know-how, testing facilities, storage, and marketing.

Boost Local Economy: Satpal Maharaj assured the people here that the efforts of the scientists at the Aromatic Plant Center will help manufacture a successful product that will give farmers a new identity. "Farmers will get a chance to improve their economy. Aromatic oils and perfumes made from the plants here are on the way to achieving a new milestone. The perfume named after PM Modi will soon achieve global fame," Satpal said.

Read More:

  1. Uttarakhand Moves Closer To Implementing Uniform Civil Code
  2. Uttarakhand Police Uncover Fake Currency Syndicate With West Bengal Links
  3. Panel Submits Final Draft on Implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand to CM Dhami

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI PERFUMEMODI PERFUMEPRIME MINISTERNARENDRA MODIUTTARAKHAND PM MODI PERFUME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.