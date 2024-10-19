Uttarakhand: Perfume Named After PM Modi To Be Out In Markets Soon

Vikasnagar: Who does not like a scented perfume? However, have you ever heard of a perfume launched in the name of your country's Prime Minister? Yes, you heard it right. Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, on Friday, while attending a seminar here said that scientists at the Centre for Aromatic Plants (CAP) are working to make a perfume from the seeds of the Timur plant (winged prickly ash or rattan pepper).

Uttarakhand being a hilly state is home to thousands of different trees, plants and herbs containing significant medicinal properties. Some of these medicinal plants are also used to make modern-day beauty products. The great range of fruits and flowers found in the state employs the locals.

CAP was established by the Government of Uttarakhand in 2003 in the industrial area of Selaqui, Dehradun. CAP is an all-round business incubator centre for developing the aromatic sector here. Satpal Maharaj hailed the contribution of the CAP in making this customised PM perfume that will soon find its way into the market.

What Is CAP? CAP supports marginal farmers by developing Very Small Enterprises (VSEs). The farmers here avail services like technical training, quality planting materials, agro-technology, exposure visits, subsidies and supervision. With the facilitation of CAP, these VSEs are able to specialise in cultivation, nursery raising and marketing of aromatic crops.

To promote small-level farmers and entrepreneurs, CAP also provides facilities such as Field Distillation Units (FDUs), skill training, technical know-how, testing facilities, storage, and marketing.

Boost Local Economy: Satpal Maharaj assured the people here that the efforts of the scientists at the Aromatic Plant Center will help manufacture a successful product that will give farmers a new identity. "Farmers will get a chance to improve their economy. Aromatic oils and perfumes made from the plants here are on the way to achieving a new milestone. The perfume named after PM Modi will soon achieve global fame," Satpal said.