Uttarakhand To Study Environmental Damage Due To Forest Fires

By Navin Uniyal

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is in the process of developing an effective mechanism that will keep stock of environmental damage because of the forest fires. The aim is to monitor and record the incidents of forest fires in various districts so that they can be analyzed in detail and subsequent strategies can be prepared.

Not only in Uttarakhand, there is a paucity of data regarding forest fires and the environmental damage caused because of them across the Himalayan states. In such a situation, Uttarakhand has taken the lead to become the first state to establish such a mechanism. Officials of the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UPCB) have taken up the matter with their counterparts in the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for the purpose.

The UPCB plans to install air quality monitoring devices across the districts. These devices will monitor air quality around the district headquarters while the UPCB will keep an eye on the environmental damage due to forest fires.

It is believed that availability of scientific data will help the Forest Department officials to deal with the emerging challenges in an effective manner. Presently various agencies are being contacted to establish air quality monitoring stations. The project is expected to take off in a few months.

UPCB’s member secretary Parag Madhukar Dhakale said, "Till now we don't have exact data on how much gas emissions are taking place because of forest fires. For the first time this will be monitored. Alongside data will be prepared on the impact of forest fires on the environment. This is very important from the public health perspective. We are in the process of taking the help of modern technology to change our strategies to control forest fires."

It is worth noting that Uttarakhand has been witnessing a spiraling number of forest fires over the last few years and the loss to the environment because of these is evident. There are hardly any reports indicating which gases are being released because of these fires and whom are they impacting.

Studies undertaken to analyse the impact on forest fires in limited areas have revealed disturbing data which has led to the call for studying the impact of the forest fires on a larger scale. In 2024 a study carried out during the forest fire season in Pranmati river basin in Dungri area of Tharali had revealed a 70% to 80% rise in the emission of black carbon.

In fact there were a record number of forest fires recorded in the state in 2024 and subsequently more black carbon was emitted. A study led to the recording of 13 to 14 microgram/cubic metre carbon at a height of 2000 metres above sea level.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has kept the prescribed limit at 5 microgram/cubic metre. The black carbon emissions are recorded with the help of an aethalometer which is an optical instrument.

Vijay Sridhar who is an Assistant Professor in Doon University said, “During the forest fire season the black carbon emissions rise up to 70% to 80%. An effort to record the environmental damage from the forest fires is a welcome step."

The available data reveals that Uttarakhand figured among the states where maximum forest fires were recorded in 2024. Some relief has been witnessed this year till now. Till now 75 incidents of forest fire have been reported that have had an impact on 66.52 hectares of land. In 2024 the number of forest fires reported for the corresponding period was 536 and the number for the same period in 2023 was 268 fires. This year till now Madhya Pradesh has recorded a maximum 1123 forest fires.