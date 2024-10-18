ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Police Uncover Fake Currency Syndicate With West Bengal Links

Haldwani: The Uttarakhand Police have arrested three more accused, including kingpin Shubham Verma, in the fake currency racket case. With this, the total number of arrests in the case rises to 11. The police saw the development as a breakthrough as it unearthed alleged links in West Bengal.

Police Circle Officer Nitin Lohani confirmed the arrests and added that the accused had been served with notices under 35(3) BNS.

On October 9, the police arrested a jeweller from Lalkuan and seized fake currency notes worth Rs. 9,000 from his possession, while seven other gang members were arrested with fake notes valued at over Rs. 3,46,500.

Fake Note Syndicate

The initial probe revealed that the gang would use Shubham's bank account to convert money earned illegally through online gaming and other means into cryptocurrency.