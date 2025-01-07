Uttarakhand Police To Visit Haryana To Learn Recovery Of Defrauded Money

Dehradun: Amid the rising cybercrime cases in Uttarakhand, state police will now go to Haryana to learn tricks of cracking such incidents and speedy recovery of money lost in online scams.

Uttarakhand Police team will go to Haryana's Panchkula to see the functioning of the cyber cell call centre so as to help victims who have been duped.

In 2024, victims lost Rs 210 crore in cyber frauds and in this year, Rs 3 crore has already been duped.

Cyber ​​​​Circle Officer Ankush Mishra said around 23,000 cases were registered in the cyber crime police station last year. In 2024, over Rs 210 crore was duped by cyber thugs and so far, Rs 3 crore has been cheated in the state this year. He said there are many victims who deposited Rs 3 crore or more in the accounts of cyber thugs.

"If the victim had called the cyber cell helpline 1930 on time, then police would have been able to save their money. Although Rs 28.12 crore have been recovered but this is only 13 percent of the total amount cheated," he said.

Even two years ago, the recovery rate of Uttarakhand Police was 13 percent. Uttarakhand Police ranks among the top 10 state police forces of the country. Haryana Police has upgraded its recovery rate from eight to 36 percent through its special efforts. When someone is cheated, he/she complains by dialing 1930 helpline number. After which, the cyber police registers a case and deals with the banks. On receiving a call, the concerned bank is given information about the accounts by mail or phone. This process takes a long time, police said.

How Haryana Police work:

As soon as a call comes from a victim, the bank account is first checked and if money has been transferred from his account to another bank, then the employee of the same bank stops it. This process continues until maximum amount can be saved. In this way, the recovery percentage of Haryana has increased. Haryana Police rank first in the country in recovering defrauded amount and returning it to victims. Now, 36 percent of the money is recovered through 1930 helpline.

Uttarakhand Police taking technological assistance:

IG (law and order) Nilesh Anand Bharane said Uttarakhand Police is moving ahead in using technological assistance. "If any advance technology is used in any place in the country, then our team is going there. After learning about the helpline model used by Haryana Police, we have decided to send our officers there. The DGP had already issued instructions in this regard and necessary arrangements will be made in Uttarakhand," the IG added.