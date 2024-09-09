Uttarakhand Police Remove Boards Banning Entry Of Outsiders In Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand Police on Monday removed signboards banning the entry of outsiders in the Kedarghati area in Rudraprayag district.

The villagers have warned that if the outsiders enter the villages, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on them and legal action will be taken. Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde said the signboards have been put up in rural areas to restrict the entry of outsiders.

"Through this, the villagers are trying to spoil the social harmony. These boards are being removed from the places where they are being put up," added the senior police official.

"Apart from this, village heads have been strictly warned not to put up boards like this. Not only the village head, but no other person has the right to put up such boards. If this is done, then strict action will be taken against him," said the SP.

Criminal incidents are taking place in Uttarakhand. In several cases, the involvement of outsiders has come to the fore. Social worker Ashok Semwal said that a campaign has been launched in collaboration with the locals to ban the entry of outsiders. It is understood that the signboards were put up as part of the campaign.