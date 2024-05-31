ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Cop Accused of Raping Yoga Trainer at Gunpoint on Pretext of Probing Theft Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Updated : May 31, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

The woman alleged in her complaint that during the investigation into burglary at her house, the accused, who was investigating the case, took her to Nainital on the pretext of visiting the court and raped her at a hotel room. She alleged that the sexual assault continued even after the transfer of the police officer.

Representational image
Representational image (File)

Dehradun: In a shocking incident of alleged sexual assault, a police station in-charge in Uttarakhand has been accused of repeatedly raping a yoga trainer at gunpoint on the pretext of investigation into a burglary case in capital Dehradun. The accused police officer has been suspended and investigation has been initiated against him.

ETV Bharat has learnt that the yoga trainer has filed a case against the then outpost in-charge of Kuthalgate under Rajpur police station, now posted as Mayur Vihar outpost in-charge.

In her complaint, the woman, working as a yoga trainer and living under Rajpur Police Station limits said that her husband lives abroad. She said that in February 2023, her maid stole jewelry worth Rs 20 lakh from the jewelry box and a theft case was registered in Rajpur police station on 13 February 2023. The woman said that the accused SI Manoj Bhatt was the outpost in-charge of Kuthalgate under Rajpur police station and the investigation of the theft incident was handed over to him.

The woman alleged that during the investigation, on 17 December 2023, outpost in-charge Manoj Bhatt took her to Nainital on the pretext of visiting the High Court in connection with the case. There, in a hotel room, he raped her at gunpoint, she said.

The woman said that even after his transfer to the post of Mayur Vihar outpost in-charge in Raipur police station area, the accused cop repeatedly raped her at a rented flat on Sahasradhara Road at gunpoint and threatened her not to report the matter to the police.

The woman said she has lodged complaints in the offices of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP of the state in this regard.

SSP Ajay Singh said that in view of the gravity of the situation, the case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector Bhavana under the supervision of Area Officer Premnagar Reena Rathore. Also, accused SI Manoj Bhatt has been suspended with immediate effect, the SSP said.

  1. Read more: Six-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Rajasthan; Hospitalised
  2. Wife of Indian Army Soldier Posted in Ladakh Gangraped in Jharkhand; Probe Underway
  3. Rajasthan: Man Gets Life Sentence For Raping 5-Yr-Old Girl In Baran
Last Updated :May 31, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

TAGGED:

YOGA TRAINER RAPEDRAPE AT GUNPOINT UTTARAJHANDPOLICE OFFICER RAPES YOGA TRAINERPOLICE OFFICER RAPE CASEYOGA TRAINER RAPED BY POLICEMAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.