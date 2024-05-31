Uttarakhand: Cop Accused of Raping Yoga Trainer at Gunpoint on Pretext of Probing Theft Case

Dehradun: In a shocking incident of alleged sexual assault, a police station in-charge in Uttarakhand has been accused of repeatedly raping a yoga trainer at gunpoint on the pretext of investigation into a burglary case in capital Dehradun. The accused police officer has been suspended and investigation has been initiated against him.

ETV Bharat has learnt that the yoga trainer has filed a case against the then outpost in-charge of Kuthalgate under Rajpur police station, now posted as Mayur Vihar outpost in-charge.

In her complaint, the woman, working as a yoga trainer and living under Rajpur Police Station limits said that her husband lives abroad. She said that in February 2023, her maid stole jewelry worth Rs 20 lakh from the jewelry box and a theft case was registered in Rajpur police station on 13 February 2023. The woman said that the accused SI Manoj Bhatt was the outpost in-charge of Kuthalgate under Rajpur police station and the investigation of the theft incident was handed over to him.

The woman alleged that during the investigation, on 17 December 2023, outpost in-charge Manoj Bhatt took her to Nainital on the pretext of visiting the High Court in connection with the case. There, in a hotel room, he raped her at gunpoint, she said.

The woman said that even after his transfer to the post of Mayur Vihar outpost in-charge in Raipur police station area, the accused cop repeatedly raped her at a rented flat on Sahasradhara Road at gunpoint and threatened her not to report the matter to the police.

The woman said she has lodged complaints in the offices of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and DGP of the state in this regard.

SSP Ajay Singh said that in view of the gravity of the situation, the case is being investigated by Sub-Inspector Bhavana under the supervision of Area Officer Premnagar Reena Rathore. Also, accused SI Manoj Bhatt has been suspended with immediate effect, the SSP said.