Uttarakhand Police Form SIT To Probe Journalist Rajiv Pratap's Death

The SIT headed by Uttarkashi Deputy Superintendent of Police will probe all angles including the death threats as claimed by the family.

Representational image
Representational image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of Uttarkashi journalist Rajiv Pratap. Pratap's body was recovered Sunday from the Joshiyara barrage ten days after he went missing. His family alleged that Pratap had received death threats over his recent reportage.

The SIT, headed by the Uttarkashi Deputy Superintendent of Police, will examine all aspects, including CCTV footage, electronic evidence, call details, and statements from people who were last seen with the journalist, Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth said on Wednesday.

According to Uttarakhand DGP, Pratap's family reported receiving threatening calls. Although no complaint has been filed in this regard, the SIT will also investigate this aspect, he said.

The DGP stated that upon receiving information about Pratap's disappearance on September 19, the police launched an extensive search operation with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), drones, and dog squads.

He stated that Pratap was last seen driving a car in CCTV footage on September 18th. Two days later, on September 20th, his damaged car was found on the river bank. Rajiv's body was recovered near the Joshiada Barrage in Uttarkashi district on September 28th. The DGP said that a kidnapping FIR has been registered based on the journalist's family's complaint.

Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarita Doval stated that the postmortem report has revealed that Rajiv Pratap's cause of death was internal injuries to the chest and abdomen, consistent with an accident. No external injuries were found, Doval said.

